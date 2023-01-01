Is Nick Cannon Getting a Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 12? He Says…

While appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve special with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Nick Cannon addressed a question about getting a vasectomy after recently welcoming his 12th baby.

Nick Cannon might be open to having more kids.

During his appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve special, the Wild 'N Out host—who recently welcomed his 12th child—revealed to co-hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper that he doesn't have an "endgame" when it comes to expanding his family. 

"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Nick, 42, said with a laugh. "Honestly, man, it's really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."

When asked if a vasectomy is in Nick's future, he replied, "Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice."

Nick's comments come just days after he and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon. The duo's first child, Zen, passed away from a brain tumor in Dec. 2021.

The Masked Singer host is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey. Additionally, he shares son Golden "Sagon," 5, daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, and son Rise Messiah, 2 months, with Brittany Bell.

Nick also shares 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 2-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as son Legendary Love, 6 months, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.

As for how his family is doing after welcoming a new baby, Nick told Andy and Anderson they're "amazing."

"Everybody is healthy," he added, "and that's all we could ask for."

To see Nick's complete family album, keep scrolling.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram
Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa Scott gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild N' Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

