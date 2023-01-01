Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring

Watch : Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva

Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note.

The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question.

"Yes to marrying this man," she captioned her Dec. 31 post. "It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want."

Sara, 43, gushed that the longer she's known the 40-year-old, the more her heart has grown fond of him. "You have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love," she continued her message. "And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are."

The singer concluded her post, "Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you."

To announce her engagement, Sara also shared a sweet photo of her and Joe staring into each other's eyes, as she flashed her gold engagement ring.