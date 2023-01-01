Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Kicks Off 2023 With Trip to Emergency Room

Ava Phillippe, the 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, shared a photo from the emergency room: "Starting the new year off with a bang."

Ava Phillippe spent the last few hours of 2022 in the emergency room.

The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared a photo of herself getting treated for an injury on New Year's Eve, hours before the start of 2023.

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," she captioned her Instagram post. "All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."
"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life," she continued. "She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J."

Ava went on to ask her followers to share their New Year's resolutions with her, noting that she is adding "be gentler with my body" to her list.

"I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!" she added. "​​​​​​Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023."

After sharing her health news with her followers, Ava received a flood of well-wishes in her Instagram comments. "Oh s--t ..hope fully you're ok," celeb hairstylist Cory Aaron Scott wrote. "Sending lots of love."

As Ava continues to recover from her injury, take a look at how more of your favorite stars rang in the New Year.

Instagram
Ava Phillippe

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe captioned a pic of herself in the ER. "All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."

Twitter
Cher & Alexander Edwards

"Happy New Year Daddy," Cher captioned a Twitter pic of boyfriend Alexander Edwards kissing her cheek. 

Instagram
Anne Hathaway

"Happy New Year," the Devil Wears Prada alum captioned her sparkling Instagram selfie. 

Instagram
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox

The Friends star captioned sweet Instagram photos with her longtime love, "Happy GMT New Year!"

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

"Byebye 2022," the Don't Worry Darling director captioned her celebratory Instagram Story photo.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"Many blessings for the new year," the Glass Onion actress wrote to her social media followers. 

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The supermodel celebrated the holiday alongside sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber, writing on Instagram Story, "happy happy new year [heart emoji] sending so much love."

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder shared a glimpse of her New Year's Eve attire on Instagram Story.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and singer G Flip celebrated 2023 alongside their pals.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Khai

"HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL," the supermodel captioned an Instagram Story photo of daughter Khai with a Prada purse. "Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Before you say 'wow, your kids made a great New Year's cake!', you need to know that *I* made this cake," the Office alum captioned her New Year's Eve post. "And this is what it looks like. Then I wanted to take a pic with the people in my house and no one wanted to be in the picture. Single handedly keeping the auld lang syne alive in this place. Happy New Year!"

