Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox After She Says She's "Seeking a Girlfriend"

Nearly one year after getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox took to Instagram to say she is "currently seeking a girlfriend."

By Ashley Joy Parker Jan 01, 2023 1:16 AMTags
LGBTQMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesSelfiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Megan Fox is shooting her shot.

Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram with the eyebrow-raising caption, "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

In the comments, MGK—who proposed to Megan in January 2022 after nearly two years of dating—weighed in on his fiancée's modern want-ad, writing," I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request."

As expected, the Jennifer's Body star was swarmed with interested parities, including RuPaul's Drag Race star Ariel Versace, who commented, "Meeeeeee," while former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe simply wrote "sent."

Megan, 36, has long been open about her sexual identity. In a 2008 GQ interview, she mentioned that she had crushes on former porn star Jenna Jameson and actress Olivia Wilde and revealed she had a short-lived romantic relationship with a stripper when she was 18.

photos
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

"I'm not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes," Megan told the publication. "I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl."

One year later, she told Esquire there is "no question in my mind about being bisexual."

In June 2021—Megan who shares three kids: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—celebrated Pride Month by rockin' a rainbow manicure in a series of photos posted to Instagram

The actress captioned a post, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades." 

