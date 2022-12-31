Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins' Legacy as They Look Toward the Band's Future

Foo Fighters will continue to make music while keeping Taylor Hawkins in their hearts.
On Dec. 31, nine months after their drummer's shocking death at age 50, the rock group, led by frontman Dave Grohl, released a special New Year's Eve statement on Instagram. While reflecting on the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," the group is looking ahead to continue their work in the future while honoring their late bandmate's legacy.
"Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were," they said, "and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."
The message continued, "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."
Grohl, a fellow drummer, formed Foo Fighters in Seattle in 1994 after his former band Nirvana disbanded following the death of legendary singer Kurt Cobain. Hawkins, who played drums on tour with Alanis Morissette, joined Foo Fighters in 1997.
"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life," the group said in their statement. "And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."
Hawkins performed onstage for the last time on March 20, with Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Argentina. Five days later, he was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, hours before the band was set to play a show. The Colombian Attorney General's Office later said toxicology results showed that he had drugs in his system, but did not reveal the cause of his death. The case remains under investigation.
Foo Fighters canceled their remaining 2022 tour dates following Hawkins' death and have yet to announce new concerts for the band. In September, the group performed for the first time without the drummer, headlining two star-studded charity concerts dedicated to him, including one in London. His son Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16, joined the group onstage as a guest drummer and paid tribute to his dad with a performance of "My Hero."