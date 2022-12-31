Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Musician RAC

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Reveals Whether or Not She Works

Ireland Baldwin is ending 2022 with some joyous news.

On Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, the model announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first baby. This will also be the first grandchild for her parents, Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Ireland, 27, and her boyfriend, musician RAC, a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, shared a joint post showing an sonogram. They captioned their pic, "Happy New Year."

Ireland's agent, David Todd, told E! News in a statement, "What a magical way to start the new year! I couldn't be more excited for them both! Ireland is going to be an incredible Mom!"

The model is Kim's only child and the eldest of Alec's eight kids. He shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Ireland received many congratulatory messages from friends on Instagram in response to her pregnancy news, including from Rumer Willis, who is pregnant with her own first baby—who will be her parents Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore's first grandchild. The actress commented, "Yay can't wait to meet you little one."