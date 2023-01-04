Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on PÜR, ZitSticka, Patchology, Michael Todd Beauty, and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from MAËLYS Cosmetics, Patchology, ZitSticka, Kinship, PÜR, and Michael Todd Beauty. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).
Today's Skincare Steals
ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch
As soon as a pimple emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish.
An Ulta shopper said, "I've tried just about every pimple patch on the market, both medicated and non-medicated and these work the best for pulling sebum from beneath the skin, calming redness and beginning healing of the bump. They stay put all night to do the job and dramatically improve the look and feel of already breached whiteheads."
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep, Patchology claims. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue, per the brand. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.
In a research study conducted by the brand with 100 participants who used the eye gels for 5 minutes, 100% said their tired eyes appeared awakened, revived and revitalized, 98% said the skin under their eyes looked and felt smoother, and 97% said their eye area looked less puffy.
"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.
Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"
PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer
This moisturizer can replace many products in your routine. The 4-in-1 product hydrates, soothes, smooths, and primes your skin. It is made with innovative, water-breaking technology that provides a deep hydration to your skin for plump, younger-looking skin. The gel-to-water formula is antioxidant-rich, visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, per the brand. The best part of this cream is that it instantly absorbs into the skin.
"I will lose my mind if PUR discontinues this," an Ulta shopper insisted, elaborating, "Ugh, if they stop making this, I will be upset. I've only been using this for about a week, HOWEVER, in this past week, I have been AMAZED at how great my skin feels in terms of hydration. I also haven't noticed any new breakouts or irritation. And let me tell you, I have tried about 30+ moisturizers from drugstore to high end!! My skin is SO dry and SO sensitive, it makes finding makeup and skincare a true pain in the rear. But this stuff so far seems to be THE ONE!"
MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask
Use this mask to address lack of firmness and cellulite on the butt and thighs. Just put it on and massage into the skin until it's full absorbed— no need to rinse it off. It's that simple.
It has 3,300+ 5-star reviews. A shopper shared, "I am stocking up because this stuff is gold. I saw results after 2 applications. My thighs had so much cellulite I wish I would have taken before photos. The best product that I have ever bought. Love love love it."
A fan of the product raved, "I use it after I take a shower and wore my leggings to really feel the heat. Highly recommend for everyone. I'm confident now to wear my shorts and skirts. It's all about self care."
Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer
We all want that dewy look, but it's tough to find products that actually make your skin look dewy and not greasy. Try out this hydrating gel cream moisturizer.
A shopper said, "I'm so happy I found this face cream. I use it everyday in the am and frequently under makeup. It is hydrating and creamy without being greasy or oily because it's a gel cream. For reference, I have normal to oily skin that's dehydrated."
Another reviewed, "I use this product every night after my skin care routine and I'm obsessed! I love the smell and it keeps my face so hydrated, I used to wake up and have dry patches on my face but I haven't since I started using this product, I love it!"
PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream
If you want to tighten, lift, and restore the look of your skin, try this cream.
A shopper said, "I really liked this moisturizer. It's a super light product and has a nice scent, but not too strong! It makes my skin feel hydrated and firm. I also loved how smoothly it goes on. I would definitely purchase this product again."
Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush
Take your beauty routine to the next level with this effective, yet gentle cleansing brush. According to the brand, this brush cleans 7 times better than cleansing with hands alone. It's available in multiple colors and prints.
A shopper said, "I honestly love this device so much it makes my skin feel so much better and cleans it so well. I use it every day and really helps me remove all my makeup. Love it!"
Another reviewed, "I've always washed my hands with my face bc I thought that was what you're supposed to do and this totally changed my mind! I see a legit difference in my pores being less clogged from the deep cleaning I get from this, holds a charge for a while too."
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale
Week 1 Skincare Deals
January 1
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream, $20
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, $35
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil, $30
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $20
- Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $80
- StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, $41-$70
January 2
- Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides, $8
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $17
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream, $28
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $34
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream, $34
- Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $12
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex, $20
- Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads, $18
- Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer, $20
- Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum, $20
- Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System, $18
January 3
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $35
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream, $30
- Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, $12
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $36
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $14
January 4
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask, $25
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $25
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer, $13
- PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream, $20
- PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer, $19
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush, $60
January 5
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, $32
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $15
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $25
January 6
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, $33
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $18
- boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil, $19
- boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel, $16
- Erborian CC Crème, $23
- Erborian CC Red Correct, $23
January 7
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $14
- BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set, $100
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $13
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, $18
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm, $18
Week 2 Skincare Deals
January 8
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer, $21
- TAN-LUXE THE FACE- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $25
- TAN-LUXE THE BODY- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $16
- ULTA Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10
- ULTA Beauty Collection Advanced Cleansing Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush, $13
- ULTA Beauty Collection Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $22
- ULTA Beauty Collection Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller, $10
January 9
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $30-$48
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $20
- Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads, $17
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $21
January 10
- Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream, $48
- Fur Oil, $26
- Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum, $17
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots & Wrinkles, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector, $19
January 11
- Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum, $38
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra, $42
- Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, $27-$57
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, $16
- Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, $12
January 12
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, $68
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $35
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $55
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61
- Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, $36
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser, $18
- DIME Eyelash Boost Serum, $24
- LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set, $18
- Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum, $18
- LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set, $13
- LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil, $34
- WLDKAT Yucca + Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliator, $13
- Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $9
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer, $15
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $14
January 13
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $16
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, $45
- Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $23
January 14
- Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $13
- Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $15
- Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $27
- Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm, $34
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, $100
- L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, $33
Week 3 Skincare Deals
January 15
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $27
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, $26
- Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $19
- Tula Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer - First Light, $19
- Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $21
January 16
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, $100
- DERMAFLASH The Essentials 4-Week Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit, $15
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, $20
- Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, $18
January 17
- PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum, $20
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool, $16
- PEACH & LILY Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, $22
January 18
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner, $43
- INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner, $18
- SAND & SKY Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask, $20
- Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs, $26
January 19
- Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $33
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $34
- Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $15
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub, $12
- MASON MAN Legendary Grooming Kit, $11
- MASON MAN Essentials Shaving Kit, $10
January 20
- Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream, $21
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $23
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, $16
- Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum, $14
January 21
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 - Dry Combination, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 - For Combination Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 - For Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 - Very Dry to Dry, $10
- Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $9
- Mario Badescu Drying Patch, $9
- Clarins Bright Plus Serum, $42
- Foreo LUNA Mini 3, $90
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $19
—Originally published January 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PT.