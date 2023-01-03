Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Kate Somerville, Murad, Juice Beauty, and Truly

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from Murad, Kate Somerville, Juice Beauty, and Truly. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).
Today's Skincare Steals
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment,
This stuff is an overnight miracle (in my personal opinion). Use this after cleansing. Dip a clean cotton swab to the bottom of the bottle and apply to your pimple. Go to sleep, rinse it off in the morning and you'll wake up to a major improvement in your skin.
A shopper said, "I suffer with severe acne and this has been a life saver so many times. i seriously love my eradikate! i've tried many things like it and nothing compares."
Another reviewed, "Have been repurchasing for 2+ years and I won't stop! This is the ONLY product that can take a pimple from a 5 to a 2-even a 1! Tones down redness, brings puss to the surface so you can pop and treat the pimple and if not it just flattens it out underneath the skin! Haven't stopped purchasing it since I first discovered it."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this ultra-light gel serum. It enhances the skin's tone and texture in addition to targeting the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.
One shopper gushed, "I generally don't expect skin care products to perform quite as well as they claim to. This stuff really does. No, it's not cheap, but it IS worth every penny. I just turned 47, but lately I'm noticing younger men noticing me! My skin is *LUMINOUS* Hyper pigmentation, fine lines around my eyes and above my lips from 30 years of abusing my skin as a former smoker, acne scars, neck skin that was beginning lose it's elasticity...I just can't get over the improvement. WOW! This is my Holy Grail! What's most impressive is how quickly I started seeing improvement, about one week. If this is the only Juice Beauty product you buy, it definitely amps up the performance of lower end products."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
The Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer improves hydration, skin tone, luminosity, and elasticity. It's made from a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and Vitamin C infused into an organic resveratrol-rich grape.
"Holy Grail," an Ulta shopper wrote, adding, "I have tried lots of creams to help my dry skin. This is the best I have ever used! Also helps to make my skin look plump and glowing." Another revealed, "This product has worked beyond expectations for clearing my psoriasis on my face and neck."
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream
If you want to firm the skin on your neck, smooth out wrinkles, and address tech neck, try out this lifting lotion. It tones the skin and tones, according to the brand.
A fan of the neck cream reviewed, "I can see and feel the difference when I apply this product to my neck. I have only been using this lotion a short time but I think I am hooked. It is light weight & smooths the lines and even a scar on my neck looks diminished. If it had sunscreen to it would be 120% perfect!!"
Another shopper raved, "This has made a huge difference. I've tried a few expensive neck creams and this is by far the best! I don't even think about how wrinkly my neck is anymore because this has made such a huge difference!"
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
The Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel locks in moisture to the skin and increases retention for up to five days, the brand claims. The oil-free formula plumps and smooths in addition to strengthening the skin barrier. The water gel combats dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture, per Murad.
A longtime fan of the product said, "Best moisturizer out there! I've been using this moisturizer for over two years now and it's my absolute favorite. It smells amazing and never makes me skin feel oily after or too tight it's always the perfect amount of moisturizer and it's honestly great for using before makeup as well."
A shopper reviewed, "Honestly, the Murad water gel is that good that I want to thank Ulta for having a sale on it or I probably would never have tried it. I have never liked rich moisturizers because they seem to sit on my skin and feel oily. Even at my age, I struggle with oily and dry combination skin... My skin hasn't felt this smooth in years. It really feels like a miracle, my pores look smaller and my skin feels hydrated and soft. I really love it as my nighttime moisturizer, now I'm hooked on pretty much the entire Murad line. This gel is amazing."
Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter
The Unicorn Fruit Body Butter by Truly is a clean, colorful body lotion that is incredibly hydrating and smells amazing.
A shopper raved, "HOLY HYDRATION!!! So i've been using this for a while, and must I say GLOWING, this butter literally just melted into my arms and legs and left them feeling so silky. so in love with the product. A definite new fave."
Another reviewed, "This one isn't typical body butter but it will last forever. I only use on very dry areas like elbows and my feet. You only need small amount. It's first time I used where my feet didn't feel dry the next morning. I have tried so many different products that don't work. Just won't be using on other areas since it can be greasy."
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale
Week 1 Skincare Deals
January 1
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream, $20
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, $35
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil, $30
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $20
- Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $80
- StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, $41-$70
January 2
- Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides, $8
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $17
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream, $28
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $34
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream, $34
- Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $12
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex, $20
- Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads, $18
- Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer, $20
- Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum, $20
- Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System, $18
January 3
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $35
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream, $30
- Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, $12
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $36
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $14
January 4
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask, $25
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $25
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer, $13
- PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream, $20
- PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer, $19
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush, $60
January 5
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, $32
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $15
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $25
January 6
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, $33
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $18
- boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil, $19
- boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel, $16
- Erborian CC Crème, $23
- Erborian CC Red Correct, $23
January 7
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $14
- BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set, $100
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $13
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, $18
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm, $18
Week 2 Skincare Deals
January 8
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer, $21
- TAN-LUXE THE FACE- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $25
- TAN-LUXE THE BODY- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $16
- ULTA Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10
- ULTA Beauty Collection Advanced Cleansing Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush, $13
- ULTA Beauty Collection Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $22
- ULTA Beauty Collection Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller, $10
January 9
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $30-$48
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $20
- Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads, $17
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $21
January 10
- Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream, $48
- Fur Oil, $26
- Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum, $17
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots & Wrinkles, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector, $19
January 11
- Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum, $38
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra, $42
- Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, $27-$57
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, $16
- Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, $12
January 12
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, $68
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $35
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $55
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61
- Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, $36
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser, $18
- DIME Eyelash Boost Serum, $24
- LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set, $18
- Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum, $18
- LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set, $13
- LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil, $34
- WLDKAT Yucca + Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliator, $13
- Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $9
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer, $15
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $14
January 13
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $16
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, $45
- Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $23
January 14
- Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $13
- Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $15
- Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $27
- Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm, $34
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, $100
- L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, $33
Week 3 Skincare Deals
January 15
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $27
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, $26
- Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $19
- Tula Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer - First Light, $19
- Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $21
January 16
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, $100
- DERMAFLASH The Essentials 4-Week Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit, $15
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, $20
- Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, $18
January 17
- PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum, $20
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool, $16
- PEACH & LILY Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, $22
January 18
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner, $43
- INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner, $18
- SAND & SKY Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask, $20
- Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs, $26
January 19
- Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $33
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $34
- Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $15
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub, $12
- MASON MAN Legendary Grooming Kit, $11
- MASON MAN Essentials Shaving Kit, $10
January 20
- Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream, $21
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $23
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, $16
- Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum, $14
January 21
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 - Dry Combination, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 - For Combination Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 - For Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 - Very Dry to Dry, $10
- Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $9
- Mario Badescu Drying Patch, $9
- Clarins Bright Plus Serum, $42
- Foreo LUNA Mini 3, $90
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $19
