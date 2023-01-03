Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Kate Somerville, Murad, Juice Beauty, and Truly

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss $12 Ulta deals on Truly, Juice Beauty, Murad, and Kate Somerville.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 03, 2023 5:00 AMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
EComm: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from MuradKate Somerville, Juice Beauty, and Truly. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

read
Tarte Cosmetics Sale: 70% Off Concealer, Mascara, Eyeshadow, Blush, Bronzer, and More

Today's Skincare Steals

Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment,

This stuff is an overnight miracle (in my personal opinion). Use this after cleansing. Dip a clean cotton swab to the bottom of the bottle and apply to your pimple. Go to sleep, rinse it off in the morning and you'll wake up to a major improvement in your skin.

A shopper said, "I suffer with severe acne and this has been a life saver so many times. i seriously love my eradikate! i've tried many things like it and nothing compares."

Another reviewed, "Have been repurchasing for 2+ years and I won't stop! This is the ONLY product that can take a pimple from a 5 to a 2-even a 1! Tones down redness, brings puss to the surface so you can pop and treat the pimple and if not it just flattens it out underneath the skin! Haven't stopped purchasing it since I first discovered it."

$28
$14
Ulta

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles with this ultra-light gel serum. It enhances the skin's tone and texture in addition to targeting the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage.

One shopper gushed, "I generally don't expect skin care products to perform quite as well as they claim to. This stuff really does. No, it's not cheap, but it IS worth every penny. I just turned 47, but lately I'm noticing younger men noticing me! My skin is *LUMINOUS* Hyper pigmentation, fine lines around my eyes and above my lips from 30 years of abusing my skin as a former smoker, acne scars, neck skin that was beginning lose it's elasticity...I just can't get over the improvement. WOW! This is my Holy Grail! What's most impressive is how quickly I started seeing improvement, about one week. If this is the only Juice Beauty product you buy, it definitely amps up the performance of lower end products."

$80
$40
Ulta

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

The Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer improves hydration, skin tone, luminosity, and elasticity. It's made from a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and Vitamin C infused into an organic resveratrol-rich grape.

"Holy Grail," an Ulta shopper wrote, adding, "I have tried lots of creams to help my dry skin. This is the best I have ever used! Also helps to make my skin look plump and glowing." Another revealed, "This product has worked beyond expectations for clearing my psoriasis on my face and neck."

$70
$35
Ulta

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream

If you want to firm the skin on your neck, smooth out wrinkles, and address tech neck, try out this lifting lotion. It tones the skin and tones, according to the brand.

A fan of the neck cream reviewed, "I can see and feel the difference when I apply this product to my neck. I have only been using this lotion a short time but I think I am hooked. It is light weight & smooths the lines and even a scar on my neck looks diminished. If it had sunscreen to it would be 120% perfect!!"

Another shopper raved, "This has made a huge difference. I've tried a few expensive neck creams and this is by far the best! I don't even think about how wrinkly my neck is anymore because this has made such a huge difference!"

$60
$30
Ulta

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

The Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel locks in moisture to the skin and increases retention for up to five days, the brand claims. The oil-free formula plumps and smooths in addition to strengthening the skin barrier. The water gel combats dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture, per Murad.

A longtime fan of the product said, "Best moisturizer out there! I've been using this moisturizer for over two years now and it's my absolute favorite. It smells amazing and never makes me skin feel oily after or too tight it's always the perfect amount of moisturizer and it's honestly great for using before makeup as well."

A shopper reviewed, "Honestly, the Murad water gel is that good that I want to thank Ulta for having a sale on it or I probably would never have tried it. I have never liked rich moisturizers because they seem to sit on my skin and feel oily. Even at my age, I struggle with oily and dry combination skin... My skin hasn't felt this smooth in years. It really feels like a miracle, my pores look smaller and my skin feels hydrated and soft. I really love it as my nighttime moisturizer, now I'm hooked on pretty much the entire Murad line. This gel is amazing." 

$71
$36
Ulta

Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter

The Unicorn Fruit Body Butter by Truly is a clean, colorful body lotion that is incredibly hydrating and smells amazing.

A shopper raved, "HOLY HYDRATION!!! So i've been using this for a while, and must I say GLOWING, this butter literally just melted into my arms and legs and left them feeling so silky. so in love with the product. A definite new fave."

Another reviewed, "This one isn't typical body butter but it will last forever. I only use on very dry areas like elbows and my feet. You only need small amount. It's first time I used where my feet didn't feel dry the next morning. I have tried so many different products that don't work. Just won't be using on other areas since it can be greasy."

 

$24
$12
Ulta

Ulta Love Your Skin Sale

Week 1 Skincare Deals

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

Week 2 Skincare Deals

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 14

Week 3 Skincare Deals

January 15 

January 16

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

Still shopping? Check out these viral beauty products you saw everywhere this past year. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published January 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PT.