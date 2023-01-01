Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on IT Cosmetics, Fresh, Nuface, and StriVectin

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals on StriVectin, NuFACE, Fresh, and IT Cosmetics.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 01, 2023 1:30 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
EComm: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from IT Cosmetics, Fresh, Nuface, and StriVectin.Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

read
Tarte Cosmetics Sale: 70% Off Concealer, Mascara, Eyeshadow, Blush, Bronzer, and More

Today's Skincare Steals

IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream

According to the brand, this eye cream targets crow's feet, dark circles, dryness, and a lack of firmness.

A shopper raved, "Never using anything else. Got this in a trial size and let me tell you this is amazing. I have really dark circles under my eyes and every eye cream that claims to lighten them failed to impress me! this does exactly that! love the face wash too. Just ordered both in a full size!"

Another shopper gushed, "I have only used a couple of days but I immediately tried when I got it on just one eye and I could feel the difference in the softness and hydration of the skin around the eye I had used the cream on versus the one that id not have any."

$40
$20
Ulta

IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream

Say hello to smooth, refreshed skin with this wrinkle-reducing retinol product. It combines the best benefits of a cream with a serum. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots in addition to improving skin firmness.

A shopper said, "I feel this has really helped my fine lines and wrinkles, they do not look as deep to me. I have probably been using this once a day at night for about a month, and I really see a difference in my skin." 

$69
$35
Ulta

IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil,

The Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil exfoliates and soothes the skin, according to the brand. Just leave this on overnight and you will wake up to hydrated, refreshed skin with a strengthened skin barrier, per It Cosmetics.

An enthusiastic shopper shared, "I received a sample of this product and wasn't quite sure what I was expecting out of it. Let me say that the little bitty sample bottle went a long way! After the first use I saw a radiance and smoothness in the texture of my 41 year old skin the next day! I stuck with the regimen of using it nightly. I've used it for exactly a week and still have half a bottle left. I received compliments that the foundation I used looked very natural and flawless...um I was NOT wearing foundation! So here I am writing this review and about to order myself a full sized bottle of this fountain of youth!"

$59
$30
Ulta

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

This best-selling, pH-balanced face wash is actually a lightweight gel. It's formulated with amino-rich soy proteins that melt makeup and tone the skin, leaving it hydrated. If you're concerned about dryness, dullness, or uneven texture, this face wash combats all of that. it helps maintain elasticity, soothes irritated skin, and since the pH is close to the skin's natural level, it provides balance. This an effective cleanser that's formulated with clean ingredients that you can feel good about using.

It has 5,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one sharing, "This is hands down the most versatile facial cleanser I ever used. Leaves your skin glowing. Doesn't over dry or leave residue. Natural ingredients. What more could I ask for?" Another said, "Amazing!!! This cleanser is honestly the best cleanser I have ever tried and I've tried a lot. It is strong enough to take off all makeup but mild and gentle enough to not sting my eyes. All cleansers sting but this one. It smells fabulous and leaves your skin soft and clean."

$39
$20
Ulta

Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device

This is a line-smoothing microcurrent device that helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles, according to the brand. It comes with the Fix Line Smoothing Serum. 

"Everyone needs nuface in their life," a shopper declared, adding, "Yessss you need this in conjunction with your nuface mini or just invest in the big one - otherwise, you'll get the mini and then buy this just like me- but that's ok bc they work! I use mine extremely often and it's great."

Someone else said, "This product works great and it's a quick lift. The nuface mini shows results over time and is awesome too."

$159
$80
Ulta

StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks

If you want to diminish the appearance wrinkles or stretch marks, you need to add StriVectin to your skincare routine. The brand claims that the SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate targets 10 types of skin collagen, boosts elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles and stretch marks for youthful-looking skin.

This product has 2,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I truly have wasted $1000s trying so many different products to keep the wrinkles off my face. The Strivectin line is the only thing that works for me. I have found the products that work for me and I'm not wasting my time and money on anything else!!!"

$82-$139
$41-$70
Ulta

Ulta Love Your Skin Sale

Week 1 Skincare Deals

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

Week 2 Skincare Deals

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 14

Week 3 Skincare Deals

January 15 

January 16

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

Still shopping? Check out these viral beauty products you saw everywhere this past year. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!