Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Clinique, Tarte, Skyn Iceland, and Proactiv

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from Clinique, Tarte, Skyn Iceland, and Proactiv. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).
Today's Skincare Steals
Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System Starter Set
Proactiv is a tried and true classic for fighting acne. These trios have cleanser, toner, and moisturizer to make a complete skincare regimen.
A shopper raved, "Dude this stuff got rid of my pimples in literally two day. My skin looks sooooo much better!!! I have no more pimples literally. The fact that it worked sooooo fast makes me want to keep up with my skin routine! Love this stuff, should've bought it sooner. The starter pack also seems like it will last me a long time too."
Another said, "After I hit 40, my skin really changed. It was very oily and I had pimples all the time on my chin and jawline. My complexion was red and ruddy. I tried a lot of different products. Nothing really worked until I started using this set. I only use it once a day before bed. I also use an oil free gel in the morning. The oil has decreased drastically and the redness is gone too. I have nearly blemish free clear skin now. I started to see results after about 2 weeks."
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland's cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels deliver concentrated doses of highly potent actives to de-puff, tone, cool, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the under eye area. These non-irritating patches are easy to apply and remove. They restore tone and firmness in addition to reducing dark circles.
One Ulta shopper raved, "I am a skincare junkie but I don't often write Ulta reviews. This time I just had to. These patches are some sorta magic. They are not hydrating like traditional patches but I've been extremely tired, stressed out, have lost sleep over the last year and felt there was no turning back the damage done to my under eye area. After 10 min of these patches, I look rested, relaxed, and youthful. My under eye area is brightened and firmed. HUGE difference before and after."
Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
The Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches help firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Use these once a week to combat the signs of chronic stress; i.e. crow's feet. Each eye patch has densely-packed microneedles that target wrinkles.
One Ulta shopper called this a "holy grail product," gushing, "I suffer from chronic health issue that disturbs my sleep. My eye area is affected the worst. These patches improve the area significantly and I am still de-puffed a week later! They do sting a bit when first put on, much like a strong AHA peel, but nothing that is not tolerable. I also have sensitive eyes, so this may be why. However, it when away in a few minutes and they stayed comfortably in place all night. I am going to keep these around for whenever those rough weeks happen for a quick refresh!"
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream
This eye cream makes the skin stronger, smoother, and more resilient, according to the brand. It delivers hydration and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, per Clinique.
The product has 1,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "Eye cream for all ages. Both my mother (60s) and I (30s) love this eye cream. I use it at night and wake up with refreshed eyes."
Another said, "I'm 40 and needed to up my eye cream routine. I use this morning and night and have had amazing results."
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream
This wrinkle-fighting cream hydrates and smooths the skin. It has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "My skin feels and looks much more hydrated, smoother and wrinkles look reduced."
Another reviewed, "I had fine wrinkles on my forehead. They disappeared since I start using it. LOVE IT. I recommend it."
If you are looking for more intense hydration, you can get the Rich Cream version of this moisturizer on sale for 50% off today too.
Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser
This exfoliating cleanser is gentle, yet effective. It's formulated with AHA and BHA to dissolve dead skin cells and refine the pores, per the brand.
A fan of the product raved, "My Holy Grail!!!I am 35 and have struggled with adult acne ever since having children. I have tried ALL of the major brands of products and most just made me breakout worse, even with antibiotics from the dermatologist. This is the only cleanser that is not harsh on my skin and actually clears my acne. No more cystic acne, blackheads, or tiny pimples! I use the whole Tarte Knockout line, minus the moisturizer and I can't say enough great things! Will add that this is a chemical exfoliator, not a scrub."
Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex
Transform your skin with this alcohol-free toner that resurfaces your skin, per Tarte. Start using it three to four times a week and let your skin get used to the product before adding it to your routine on a daily basis.
A devoted shopper gushed, "I see a huge difference in the texture of my skin when I use this toner. I don't know what I will do it if it is ever discontinued."
Another raved, "I absolutely LOVE this stuff. It's one of the few skincare products that I actually see results from. I do not have sensitive skin at all but this stuff doesn't burn at all. It's literally barely a tingle. I've gone through so many bottles of it. 10/10 recommend."
Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads
Improve your skin's texture and the appearance of pores with these 2-in-1 pads that exfoliate on one side and smooth on the other.
A shopper said, "So I have been using this for about 2 -3 weeks now and today someone said to me that I look younger. Definitely will continue to use."
Another reviewed, "This is a great product for cleaning my pores after I wash my face and before I moisturize."
Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer
This brightening gel moisturizer delivers 24 hours of hydration, per Tarte. The lightweight moisturizer clarifies, balances, and exfoliates to address the appearance of pores and uneven texture.
A shopper said, "Immediate difference. I got a sample of this product, loved it so much I got a full size!! My skin looks brighter and smoother."
Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum
Use this serum after cleansing and toning and before moisturizing. It's a 5-in-1 AHA serum with a 10% glycolic and lactic acid blend that Tarte claims delivers more youthful-looking skin along with retexturizing, brightening, and hydrating.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "I've tried a variety of different serums and this is by far my favorite. Using it consistently has improved the tone and texture of my skin, and it has completely eliminated my hormonal acne. Highly recommend!"
Another shared, "This product has helped with smooth my skin while also brightening. I also notice some improvement on the wrinkles around my eyes."
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale
Week 1 Skincare Deals
January 1
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream, $20
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, $35
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil, $30
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $20
- Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $80
- StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, $41-$70
January 2
- Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides, $8
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $17
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream, $28
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $34
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream, $34
- Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $12
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex, $20
- Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads, $18
- Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer, $20
- Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum, $20
- Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System, $18
January 3
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $35
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream, $30
- Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, $10
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $36
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $14
January 4
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask, $25
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $25
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer, $13
- PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream, $20
- PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer, $19
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush, $60
January 5
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, $32
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $15
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $25
January 6
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, $33
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $18
- boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil, $19
- boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel, $16
- Erborian CC Crème, $23
- Erborian CC Red Correct, $23
January 7
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $14
- BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set, $100
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $13
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, $18
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm, $18
Week 2 Skincare Deals
January 8
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer, $21
- TAN-LUXE THE FACE- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $25
- TAN-LUXE THE BODY- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $16
- ULTA Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10
- ULTA Beauty Collection Advanced Cleansing Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush, $13
- ULTA Beauty Collection Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $22
- ULTA Beauty Collection Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller, $10
January 9
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $30-$48
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $20
- Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads, $17
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $21
January 10
- Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream, $48
- Fur Oil, $26
- Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum, $17
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots & Wrinkles, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector, $19
January 11
- Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum, $38
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra, $42
- Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, $27-$57
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, $16
- Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, $12
January 12
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, $68
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $35
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $55
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61
- Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, $36
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser, $18
- DIME Eyelash Boost Serum, $24
- LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set, $18
- Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum, $18
- LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set, $13
- LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil, $34
- WLDKAT Yucca + Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliator, $13
- Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $9
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer, $15
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $14
January 13
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $16
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, $45
- Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $23
January 14
- Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $13
- Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $15
- Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $27
- Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm, $34
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, $100
- L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, $33
Week 3 Skincare Deals
January 15
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $27
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, $26
- Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $19
- Tula Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer - First Light, $19
- Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $21
January 16
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, $100
- DERMAFLASH The Essentials 4-Week Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit, $15
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, $20
- Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, $18
January 17
- PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum, $20
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool, $16
- PEACH & LILY Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, $22
January 18
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner, $43
- INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner, $18
- SAND & SKY Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask, $20
- Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs, $26
January 19
- Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $33
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $34
- Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $15
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub, $12
- MASON MAN Legendary Grooming Kit, $11
- MASON MAN Essentials Shaving Kit, $10
January 20
- Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream, $21
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $23
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, $16
- Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum, $14
January 21
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 - Dry Combination, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 - For Combination Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 - For Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 - Very Dry to Dry, $10
- Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $9
- Mario Badescu Drying Patch, $9
- Clarins Bright Plus Serum, $42
- Foreo LUNA Mini 3, $90
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $19
—Originally published January 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PT.