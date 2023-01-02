Update!

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Clinique, Tarte, Skyn Iceland, and Proactiv

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss $8 Ulta deals on Proactiv, Skyn Iceland, Tarte, and Clinique.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 02, 2023 5:00 AMTags
EComm: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Clinique, Tarte, Skyn Iceland, and Proactiv. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System Starter Set

Proactiv is a tried and true classic for fighting acne. These trios have cleanser, toner, and moisturizer to make a complete skincare regimen. 

A shopper raved, "Dude this stuff got rid of my pimples in literally two day. My skin looks sooooo much better!!! I have no more pimples literally. The fact that it worked sooooo fast makes me want to keep up with my skin routine! Love this stuff, should've bought it sooner. The starter pack also seems like it will last me a long time too."

Another said, "After I hit 40, my skin really changed. It was very oily and I had pimples all the time on my chin and jawline. My complexion was red and ruddy. I tried a lot of different products. Nothing really worked until I started using this set. I only use it once a day before bed. I also use an oil free gel in the morning. The oil has decreased drastically and the redness is gone too. I have nearly blemish free clear skin now. I started to see results after about 2 weeks."

$36
$18
Ulta

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Skyn Iceland's cult-favorite Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels deliver concentrated doses of highly potent actives to de-puff, tone, cool, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the under eye area. These non-irritating patches are easy to apply and remove. They restore tone and firmness in addition to reducing dark circles.

One Ulta shopper raved, "I am a skincare junkie but I don't often write Ulta reviews. This time I just had to. These patches are some sorta magic. They are not hydrating like traditional patches but I've been extremely tired, stressed out, have lost sleep over the last year and felt there was no turning back the damage done to my under eye area. After 10 min of these patches, I look rested, relaxed, and youthful. My under eye area is brightened and firmed. HUGE difference before and after."

$33
$17
Ulta

Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides

The Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches help firm and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Use these once a week to combat the signs of chronic stress; i.e. crow's feet. Each eye patch has densely-packed microneedles that target wrinkles.

One Ulta shopper called this a "holy grail product," gushing, "I suffer from chronic health issue that disturbs my sleep. My eye area is affected the worst. These patches improve the area significantly and I am still de-puffed a week later! They do sting a bit when first put on, much like a strong AHA peel, but nothing that is not tolerable. I also have sensitive eyes, so this may be why. However, it when away in a few minutes and they stayed comfortably in place all night. I am going to keep these around for whenever those rough weeks happen for a quick refresh!"

$16
$8
Ulta

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream

This eye cream makes the skin stronger, smoother, and more resilient, according to the brand. It delivers hydration and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, per Clinique. 

The product has 1,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "Eye cream for all ages. Both my mother (60s) and I (30s) love this eye cream. I use it at night and wake up with refreshed eyes."

Another said, "I'm 40 and needed to up my eye cream routine. I use this morning and night and have had amazing results."

$56
$28
Ulta

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream

This wrinkle-fighting cream hydrates and smooths the skin. It has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "My skin feels and looks much more hydrated, smoother and wrinkles look reduced."

Another reviewed, "I had fine wrinkles on my forehead. They disappeared since I start using it. LOVE IT. I recommend it."

If you are looking for more intense hydration, you can get the Rich Cream version of this moisturizer on sale for 50% off today too. 

$68
$34
Original- Ulta
$68
$34
Rich Cream- Ulta

Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser

This exfoliating cleanser is gentle, yet effective. It's formulated with AHA and BHA to dissolve dead skin cells and refine the pores, per the brand.

A fan of the product raved, "My Holy Grail!!!I am 35 and have struggled with adult acne ever since having children. I have tried ALL of the major brands of products and most just made me breakout worse, even with antibiotics from the dermatologist. This is the only cleanser that is not harsh on my skin and actually clears my acne. No more cystic acne, blackheads, or tiny pimples! I use the whole Tarte Knockout line, minus the moisturizer and I can't say enough great things! Will add that this is a chemical exfoliator, not a scrub."

$24
$12
Ulta

Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex

Transform your skin with this alcohol-free toner that resurfaces your skin, per Tarte. Start using it three to four times a week and let your skin get used to the product before adding it to your routine on a daily basis.

A devoted shopper gushed, "I see a huge difference in the texture of my skin when I use this toner. I don't know what I will do it if it is ever discontinued."

Another raved, "I absolutely LOVE this stuff. It's one of the few skincare products that I actually see results from. I do not have sensitive skin at all but this stuff doesn't burn at all. It's literally barely a tingle. I've gone through so many bottles of it. 10/10 recommend."

$39
$20
Ulta

Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads

Improve your skin's texture and the appearance of pores with these 2-in-1 pads that exfoliate on one side and smooth on the other.

A shopper said, "So I have been using this for about 2 -3 weeks now and today someone said to me that I look younger. Definitely will continue to use."

Another reviewed, "This is a great product for cleaning my pores after I wash my face and before I moisturize."

$35
$18
Ulta

Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer

This brightening gel moisturizer delivers 24 hours of hydration, per Tarte. The lightweight moisturizer clarifies, balances, and exfoliates to address the appearance of pores and uneven texture.

A shopper said, "Immediate difference. I got a sample of this product, loved it so much I got a full size!! My skin looks brighter and smoother."

 

$39
$20
Ulta

Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum

Use this serum after cleansing and toning and before moisturizing. It's a 5-in-1 AHA serum with a 10% glycolic and lactic acid blend that Tarte claims delivers more youthful-looking skin along with retexturizing, brightening, and hydrating. 

An Ulta shopper reviewed, "I've tried a variety of different serums and this is by far my favorite. Using it consistently has improved the tone and texture of my skin, and it has completely eliminated my hormonal acne. Highly recommend!"

Another shared, "This product has helped with smooth my skin while also brightening. I also notice some improvement on the wrinkles around my eyes."

 

 

 

$39
$20
Ulta

—Originally published January 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PT.