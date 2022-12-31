Idaho Case: Suspect Charged With 4 Counts of First-Degree Murder of College Students

Charges have been made against Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.
The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in connection with the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, authorities confirmed Dec. 30 in a press conference.
Kohberger was detained on Dec. 30 in northeastern Pennsylvania's Monroe County. He is being held without bond at Monroe County Correctional Facility, Idaho's Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the conference.
Along with a home in Pennsylvania, police said Kohberger had a residence in Pullman, Wash.—a town located about 10 miles away from Moscow. He was a graduate student at Washington State University, police said.
Currently, no motive has been identified as "that will come out as we continue the investigation," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said, adding, "We are still trying to build that picture."
The murder weapon has not been found and authorities are still looking for more pieces of evidence, Fry said. He said police have located a Hyundai Electra, which matched the vehicle description Moscow law enforcement officials believed was in the immediate area of the homicides.
However, Fry did not confirm whether the Hyundai Electra was the same vehicle that police told NBC News was removed from Kohberger's home in Pennsylvania at the time of his arrest.
Due to Idaho state law, authorities cannot release more information on the case until Kohberger returns to the state and is served, authorities said at the press conference. Kohberger has an extradition hearing scheduled on Jan. 3. in Pennsylvania, according to Thompson.
The killings—which were ruled in Nov. 17 autopsies as homicides by stabbing—have "shaken our community," Fry said.
"This was a very complex and extensive case," he continued, "Since November, we have remained laser focused on pursuing every lead."
Kohberger has been appointed a public defender, but E! News has not received contact information to reach out for comment.