Olivia Colman Reveals the One Item She Stole from The Crown Set

Watch : Imelda Staunton Talks Seeing Herself in Full Character on The Crown

Olivia Colman performed her very own royal heist.

The Oscar winner, who played Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of Netflix's The Crown, managed to snag a special memento before she left Buckingham Palace behind for good.

The third season of The Crown opens with a shot of Olivia—in our first glimpse of her as the late Queen—admiring a new stamp design with her face on it. As it turns out, the scene played out very similarly in real life.

"On my first day on The Crown, which was about the stamp thing," Olivia explained Dec. 29 on The Graham Norton Show, "there was an envelope on the desk and it was ‘To her Majesty, the Queen' and it had my face on a stamp."

Because The Crown is so keen on detail, Olivia means it was her actual face, as the Queen, on the stamp, not Elizabeth's.

After admiring the craftsmanship, Olivia revealed, "It was a lovely props person who said, ‘I'm not allowed to do this, but take that.'"