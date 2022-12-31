You Won't Want to Miss Noah Schnapp's Cryptic Tease for Stranger Things Season 5

Watch : Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp WINS 2022 Male TV Star at PCAs

Feeling upside down over Stranger Things ending? Well, then you need to check out this tease for season five.

Noah Schnapp, who has played Will Byers on the Netflix drama since its debut in 2016, revealed that he's "very, very excited for what's to come," as the Duffer Brothers have created one epic sendoff.

"I think they did a great job with Will's character this season," he told Forbes Dec. 26, "and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they closed the show is just perfect—the story started with Will, and it'll end with Will."

It seems Will is set to be a key player in taking down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who created deadly portals from the Upside Down into Hawkins, Ind. in the season four finale. In fact, it was Will—who was lost in the Upside Down in season one and possessed by Vecna's Mind Flayer in season two—who confirmed that the humanoid monster was still very much alive as he could feel him.