Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia After Controversial Interview

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with a new soccer team.

It's official: Ronaldo will be suiting up for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia after announcing his departure from Manchester United in November, his new team announced on Twitter Dec. 30.

Signed through the summer of 2025, the 37-year-old will reportedly make $75 million per year, according to CBS Sports.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country," Ronaldo said in a statement, according to ESPN. "The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move comes after a controversial TV interview with Piers Morgan in November, in which he claimed that he was being forced out of Manchester United, saying he felt "betrayed" by the club. Later in the interview, he said he felt as though people don't want him there. "Not only this year," he added, "but last year too."