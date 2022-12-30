Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia After Controversial Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with a new soccer team.
It's official: Ronaldo will be suiting up for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia after announcing his departure from Manchester United in November, his new team announced on Twitter Dec. 30.
Signed through the summer of 2025, the 37-year-old will reportedly make $75 million per year, according to CBS Sports.
"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country," Ronaldo said in a statement, according to ESPN. "The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move comes after a controversial TV interview with Piers Morgan in November, in which he claimed that he was being forced out of Manchester United, saying he felt "betrayed" by the club. Later in the interview, he said he felt as though people don't want him there. "Not only this year," he added, "but last year too."
And he's looking forward to playing for a new country and fanbase on an entirely different continent.
"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," his statement continued. "I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the Club to achieve success."
Al-Nassr is based in Riyadh and plays in the Saudi Pro League, where they are one of the most successful teams.
"This is more than history in the making," Al-Nassr president Musalli Almuammar said about signing the 37-year-old forward. "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."
Last month, the Premier League announced Ronaldo was leaving Manchester United through a "mutual agreement."
"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," read a Nov. 22 team statement. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."