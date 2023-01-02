1923's Brian Geraghty Reveals What Taylor Sheridan’s Cowboy Camp Is Really Like

Watch : Brian Geraghty's Cowboy Training With 1923 Creator Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan doesn't pull any punches.

The creator of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, introduces viewers to an entire new generation of the Dutton family—and Sheridan wanted to make sure everybody looked the part.

Brian Geraghty, who plays Dutton Ranch foreman Zane Davis on 1923, exclusively told E! News that the cast was put through the wringer.

"We were all tortured in a two-week cowboy camp," Geraghty revealed. "So we got to have highs and lows together before we started, which actually was really good for bonding. We would all be terrible, and then the next day progress. We all got to be vulnerable. As adults, it's not easy to learn a new skill."

Geraghty said that working with Sheridan, who also created Yellowstone, is no laughing matter. "He's a cowboy," Geraghty said. "You gotta not only ride a horse, but look like you know what you're doing."