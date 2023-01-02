Exclusive

1923's Brian Geraghty Reveals What Taylor Sheridan’s Cowboy Camp Is Really Like

Yellowstone prequel series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, looks so legit for a reason. In an exclusive interview, Brian Geraghty details the show's intense cowboy camp.

Taylor Sheridan doesn't pull any punches.

The creator of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, introduces viewers to an entire new generation of the Dutton family—and Sheridan wanted to make sure everybody looked the part. 

Brian Geraghty, who plays Dutton Ranch foreman Zane Davis on 1923, exclusively told E! News that the cast was put through the wringer.

"We were all tortured in a two-week cowboy camp," Geraghty revealed. "So we got to have highs and lows together before we started, which actually was really good for bonding. We would all be terrible, and then the next day progress. We all got to be vulnerable. As adults, it's not easy to learn a new skill."

Geraghty said that working with Sheridan, who also created Yellowstone, is no laughing matter. "He's a cowboy," Geraghty said. "You gotta not only ride a horse, but look like you know what you're doing."

So, what exactly did this cowboy camp entail?

"We were running on horses, lassoing, I learned how to use an old six shooter," Geraghty boasted. "Weapons training, walking in spurs and chaps. It's a whole different world."

While Geraghty said nobody got hurt, he admitted the camp left him "very sore."

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Thankfully, it all paid off—especially because he got to work with legends Ford and Mirren.

"It was so great," Geraghty said. "Obviously, it's always intimidating the first day. You're like, ‘How's it going to be?' But we kind of just fell into it. They're just actors that care about their job."

New episodes of 1923 stream Sundays on Paramount+.

