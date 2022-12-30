Sharon Osbourne Steps Out for Shopping With Daughter Aimee Osbourne After Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is enjoying being back with her family.
The former talk show host was photographed shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 29 with her daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39, more than a week after Sharon confirmed she had returned home after being hospitalized for a medical emergency earlier this month.
For their mother-daughter outing, the pair kept their outfits causal, with both Sharon and Aimee opting for jeans. Aimee's outfit consisted of a black jacket paired with a graphic tee while Sharon, 70, wore a v-neck and moto jacket.
Their outing follows Sharon's Dec. 19 update on her health, when she shared on Instagram that she had been released and was back home in time for the holidays.
"Back home and doing great!" she wrote alongside a photo of her dog Elvis sitting in front of the Christmas tree. "Thank you for all the [love]."
Three days prior to her post, police in Santa Paula, Calif., told NBC News that Sharon was transported to a medical facility on Dec. 16 for an "unspecified medical emergency."
Although the cause is not yet known, a source familiar to the situation told the outlet that the medical emergency was "non-life threatening."
A day after her hospitalization, Jack Osbourne—Sharon's son with husband Ozzy Osbourne—shared further details on social media about the incident, explaining that his mom had been filming an episode of his show Night of Terror with him when the emergency took place.
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 17. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum—I'm gonna leave it to her to share when she is ready."