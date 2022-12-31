Courtney Love Accuses Brad Pitt of Getting Her Fired From Fight Club

Watch : Brad Pitt Says Margot Robbie Is "on Fire" at Babylon Premiere

Courtney Love is talking about fight club—and the confrontation she says cost her a role in the movie.

The Hole singer has alleged that the role of Marla Singer—ultimately played by Helena Bonham Carter—in the 1999 hit movie was hers. That is, until she denied Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant the rights to make a movie about her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

"Brad pushed me a bridge too far," Courtney wrote in a Dec. 30 Instagram post. "Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s--t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club."

Declaring that "every word of this is factual," the Trapped actress noted that she didn't think she would ever tell this story. However, during the Dec. 26 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, she did. And now, she is doubling down.