See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcase Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth.

Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off for a tropical getaway to celebrate their growing family. Kaley shared several images in her Instagram Story on Dec. 30 showing the couple enjoying their beach vacation.

Kaley teased her baby daddy, captioning a snap of him carrying their towels, a straw hat, water bottles, flip flops and beach bag, "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s--t lol."

In another snap, the Big Bang Theory alum wears a sherbert orange bikini, with a pink sarong around her neck. Both wore sunglasses and carried blue beach towels while Kaley stuck her tongue out and Tom smiled widely. She captioned the shot, "Parents."

While on their vacation, the two made time for the beach as well as the pool. Kaley also shared a couple photos of the lush, tropically landscaped grounds of the resort.