You Won't Believe How Many Times Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Have Sex Each Day

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas like to keep themselves busy.
That includes having sex at least three times a day, as Teresa explained, "You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between."
"If you don't do that, then that's not normal," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told People. "That means you love the person you're with and want to be with…I mean if not, then why be with that person?"
That's actually a downgrade from their previous escapades. After all, Teresa previously revealed that she and Louie—who tied the know on Aug. 6—had sex on their European honeymoon five times a day.
And though she noted that each of their kids might squirm at their newlywed PDA, she hopes her daughters—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13—will find a love like hers in the future.
"I love how we're very into each other 'cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they're going to be with to be the same way," the Bravo star, who shares her kids with ex Joe Giudice, said, "because that's really important."
Teresa added, "My parents were like that. I feel like that's important to show your children whoever you're with, that you love that person. It's not just on the surface, [but] in every level."
Fans will soon see more of the couple on RHONJ's upcoming season 13, which will conclude with Teresa and Louie's wedding special. But for as many sweet moments are in store, fans will also see their ongoing drama with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga play out.
Indeed, Teresa's brother and sister-in-law even chose to skip her nuptials because of a fight during filming. The show's season 13 trailer teases plenty of bickering that could have led to that decision, including one where Louie threatens to punch Joe in the face after an argument.
"She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," Teresa says of Melissa in the trailer. "She got her wish."
Until then, fans can catch up on past seasons of RHONJ streaming now on Peacock.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
