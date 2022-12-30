There’s a Major Change Coming to Love Island UK Season 9

Watch : Love Island U.K. Host Laura Whitmore EXITS After 3 Seasons

Love Island is going offline.

For the first time in franchise history, the contestants on the upcoming ninth season of Love Island UK will not have access to their social media accounts while participating on the show, Deadline reports.

In past seasons, the show's cast members had friends, family members or even full-on PR teams take over their accounts in an attempt to gain support during their time in the villa. But the new safeguards were put in place for the benefit of the contestants themselves.

"The bold decision to pause Islanders' social media activity during the new series is testament to ITV's serious intent," psychologist Dr. Matthew Gould, who consults on the show, said in a statement to Deadline, "especially as this input provides both a benefit to the appeal of the programme and a potential source of mental health problems."

Gould also said Love Island cast members will receive "guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships" prior to arriving at the villa and all contestants will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.