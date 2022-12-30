See All 3 of Michael Jackson’s Kids Enjoy a Family Snow Day

Watch : Paris Jackson Turns Heads in Boho-Chic Look at Paris Fashion Week

Talk about a cool way to celebrate the holidays.

Just a day after Christmas, Michael Jackson's three kids, Prince Jackson, 25, Paris Jackson, 24, and Bigi Jackson, 20, were photographed hitting the slopes in Tahoe.

For their snow day, Paris wore a brown puffer coat, matching vest, and burgundy pants, which she paired with coordinating gloves.

As for Prince, he donned a monochromatic black look consisting of a pair of trousers, a jacket, and a ski mask with a helmet. Bigi followed his brother's lead by opting for a black winter coat and beige trousers.

The siblings made the most out of the Dec. 26 trip, with Paris documenting their fun moments on her Instagram. In one video shared to her Instagram Stories, the model could be seen falling off her snowboard. However, didn't let this put a freeze on her good time, jokingly captioning the post, "Can't stop… like properly."

While the trio have all forged paths of their own, it's clear that they keep their late father close to their hearts in everything they do.