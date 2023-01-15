Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos Over the Years

Chicago West officially turns 5 on Jan. 15. In celebration of her birthday, relive Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter's most adorable pics.

Chicago West is halfway to double digits.

The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child officially turned 5 on Jan. 15.

Chicago was welcomed into the world in 2018, just a few years after older brother Saint was born in 2015. And just like big sister North, Chicago would also take on the big sister role with the birth of little brother Psalm in 2019

Thanks to her family—including aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner—fans have gotten an inside look into Chicago's childhood, from holiday celebrations and sibling snuggles to play dates with cousins True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster.

In honor of her big day, we're taking a look back at her cutest photos over the years, all the way from her first appearance in Kyle Jenner's 2018 pregnancy announcement video to her recent post-Christmas selfies with Kim and Saint.

Scroll below to see all that and more adorable moments.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Say Cheese

Chicago and Kim pulled some funny faces in this sweet post-Christmas selfie.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Sibling Selfie

Saint hilariously managed to photobomb his mom and sister's selfie.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pool Day

The mother-daughter duo swam off the winter blues during a fun pool day in December 2022.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Sleepy Head

Chicago and brothers Saint and Psalm are a bunch of sleepy heads in Kim's hilarious Instagram pic.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Cousin Besties

According to Kim, Chicago and cousins True and Dream are "BFFAE best friends forever and ever."

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Big Sister

"Chi & Psalm," Kim captioned this sweet pic of her two youngest, complete with a pink heart emoji,

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sing It Loud

Chicago, 4, sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West, 3.

Instagram
Christmas Treats

Don't be fooled—Chicago had to work for this candy cane! Kim shared an adorable video of the three-year-old trying to convince her that she should be "allowed" to have the treat before the holidays.

Instagram
Girls' Day Out

Kim took Chicago to San Francisco's Asian Art Museum in Dec. 2021.

TikTok
TikTok Twins

ICYMI, North West is a TikTok star! Chicago made a cameo in one video as the sisters rapped along to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady."

Instagram
Britney's Biggest Fan

Yes, that is a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt that Chicago's rocking!

Instagram
Getting Shady

Kisses from mom! The mother-daughter duo posed for this snapshot in Aug. 2021.

 

Instagram
Mother Stretch My Hands

Chicago took a lesson from her dad's songbook and asked mom Kim about the anatomy of a hand in an adorable video, shared Aug. 19. 

Instagram
Lesson Plan

Kim encouraged Chicago to think about why people have palms. "To squish things!" Chicago exclaimed. 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

The sweet tot had a cuddle session with Kim after she playfully squished Chicago's cheeks. 

Instagram
Cutest Clutch
"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.
Instagram
Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. "I am done," aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

Instagram
I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Instagram
Brother-Sister Time

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm's 2nd birthday party in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Chicago twins with mom Kim on Spring Break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim's Twin Forever

Kim captioned this photo series, "My twin forever"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim scoops her up into a big hug.

Instagram
Matching Again

Alongside this photo, Kim wrote, "3 out of 4."

Instagram
Playing Around

A perfect afternoon for Chicago? Spending time outside with her L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, of course! 

Instagram
Fashion Show

Some wear bathing suits near the sand. For Chicago, she would prefer a dress from one of her favorite Disney Princesses. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bro

Chicago West and Psalm West all bundled up in Dec. 2020.

 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream!

Kim wished Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream a happy birthday with this sweet photo and even sweeter caption. "My little baby Dream," the KUWTK star wrote. "You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!!"

Instagram
Chicago & Dream

Cousins make the best of friends.

Instagram
Matching Siblings

"These Two," Kim wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2020, "Are Best Friends For Life."

photos
View More Photos From Chicago West's Cutest Pics

