Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos Over the Years

Watch : See Chicago West's Adorable Transformation Into Sister North West

Chicago West is halfway to double digits.

The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child officially turned 5 on Jan. 15.

Chicago was welcomed into the world in 2018, just a few years after older brother Saint was born in 2015. And just like big sister North, Chicago would also take on the big sister role with the birth of little brother Psalm in 2019.

Thanks to her family—including aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and grandmother Kris Jenner—fans have gotten an inside look into Chicago's childhood, from holiday celebrations and sibling snuggles to play dates with cousins True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster.

In honor of her big day, we're taking a look back at her cutest photos over the years, all the way from her first appearance in Kyle Jenner's 2018 pregnancy announcement video to her recent post-Christmas selfies with Kim and Saint.