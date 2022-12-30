This Photo of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s Winter Stroll Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut at Dior Show

This couple is in an Empire State of mind for New Year's Eve.

As they prepare to ring in 2023, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse took a casual stroll in New York City Dec. 29.

Bundled up to beat the chill, the longtime duo wore puffer jackets, boots and baseball hats as they made their way through the city. While the model, 30, completed her look with round sunglasses, the Twilight alum, 36, donned a face mask.

And while they gifted us with their presence, it's not one we get very often. In fact, though the couple have been together since 2018, they just made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the Dior fashion show in Egypt Dec. 3.

It's even more rare that they talk about their four-year romance. But, in a February interview with GQ, The Batman star gave fans the tiniest look into their relationship.