See GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Watch : Amy Robach Returns to Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are turning up the heat in Miami.

In photos, the GMA3 co-anchors appear to confirm their romance as they are seen sharing a steamy kiss while in Miami Dec. 29. For their casual outing, Amy wore a black top and a green mini skirt, while T.J. chose a white t-shirt and green pants.

Indeed, since resurfacing in the south ahead of New Year's, the duo have been spotted in Atlanta—T.J. was seen Dec. 26 with his arm wrapped around Amy as they wheeled their luggage through the crowded airport—and grocery shopping in Miami later that same day.

Their PDA comes amid news that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010. Amy wed Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue that same year.

What's more? After deactivating her Instagram account Nov. 30—the same day footage surfaced of the co-hosts looking cozy while on a getaway in upstate New York—Amy officially returned to the social media platform Dec. 30, though she's yet to post any new content.