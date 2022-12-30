See GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are turning up the heat in Miami.
In photos, the GMA3 co-anchors appear to confirm their romance as they are seen sharing a steamy kiss while in Miami Dec. 29. For their casual outing, Amy wore a black top and a green mini skirt, while T.J. chose a white t-shirt and green pants.
Indeed, since resurfacing in the south ahead of New Year's, the duo have been spotted in Atlanta—T.J. was seen Dec. 26 with his arm wrapped around Amy as they wheeled their luggage through the crowded airport—and grocery shopping in Miami later that same day.
Their PDA comes amid news that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010. Amy wed Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue that same year.
What's more? After deactivating her Instagram account Nov. 30—the same day footage surfaced of the co-hosts looking cozy while on a getaway in upstate New York—Amy officially returned to the social media platform Dec. 30, though she's yet to post any new content.
And although they've yet to speak out about their romance, they subtly hinted at the speculation during GMA3 Dec. 3.
When T.J. joked it had been "a great week," Amy replied, "Speak for yourself."
Shortly after, they were put on a hiatus from the daytime show pending an internal review.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," ABC president Kim Godwin wrote in Dec. 12 a memo to staff, noting that there are a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," Kim continued, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Since then, their fellow journalists have weighed in on the situation. While Don Lemon—who worked with T.J. at CNN—said he hopes "they continue to prosper," Gayle King doesn't condone the drama.
"It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy," she said on Watch What Happens Live. "I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on Good Morning America. They're saying they're not taking them off the air. It's two consenting adults.'"
"But then the more you read," she continued, "it's just very messy."