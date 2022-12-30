Police Arrest Suspect in Killings of 4 University of Idaho Students

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

A person suspected to be linked to the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students has been arrested.

On Dec. 30, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania in connection with the Nov. 13 fatal stabbings of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, inside a home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.

"The Pennsylvania State Police today assisted the City of Moscow, Idaho Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the FBI in the apprehension of a suspect in the homicides of four University of Idaho students that occurred Nov. 13," Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. "Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant early this morning by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response Team at a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County."

Kohberger was booked into custody on an arrest warrant from Moscow police, accusing him of murder in the first degree, NBC News reported, citing court records. He was arraigned, denied bail and remains in jail awaiting a Jan. 3 extradition hearing.