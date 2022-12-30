Lorenzo Lamas Weighs In on Where Daughter Victoria Stands With Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Celebrate Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Far across the distance, er rather the internet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have been sparking romance rumors.

And now her father Lorenzo Lamas is weighing in on the dating speculation.

"She's very smitten," the Falcon Crest alum told the New York Post on Dec. 28, going on to share the advice he gave his daughter. "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday—just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

But don't call Leo and Victoria a couple. Lorenzo later told the outlet that the Oscar winner, 48, and the model, 23, are just pals.

"They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship," he added. "And I just want that to be clear."

While the Renegade actor said Victoria is "fond" of the Wolf of Wall Street star, he reiterated "they're not dating."