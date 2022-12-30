Joe and Melissa Gorga's Daughter Antonia Weighs In on Family Drama With Teresa Giudice

The ongoing drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga—her brother and sister-in-law, respectively—has certainly taken a toll on their family.
But according to Melissa, there's one family member who is "unfazed" by the situation: her and Joe's 17-year-old daughter Antonia.
"It's so crazy that she is such a drama-free—like she almost giggles at drama, like laughs at me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on the Dec. 22 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast. "She'll laugh at me and she'll be like, 'Oh Mom, please.' Like, she's unfazed by the fact that even her cousins unfollowed her parents on Instagram. She just is like, 'You know what, Mom? Not your problem, theirs.'"
Melissa—who also shares sons Gino, 15, and Joey, 12, with Joe—didn't specify which of Antonia's cousins she was referring to. However, Teresa is mom to daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.
As teased in the RHONJ season 13 trailer, a lot of drama will go down between the family members during the forthcoming episodes of the Bravo series. This includes a fight that ultimately led Joe and Melissa to skip Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
As Melissa noted, Antonia growing up on a reality series may have lent itself to handling conflict "in a calm manner," something the Bravo star says her daughter inherited from her.
"I think she's also watched certain situations and things that I've been through too, and how I handle them and the calmness in the room instead of the chaotic-ness," she continued, "and I think she's learned from that. And it could also just be her personality."
Melissa added, "It is who she is, and the word that comes to mind with everything is unfazed."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)