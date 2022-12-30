Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shuts Down Photoshop Accusations Around Family Christmas Pic

Watch : Kim Kardashian Seemingly SHUTS DOWN Photoshop Claims

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real.

After followers speculated whether the SKIMS founder's Dec. 26 Instagram photo with her mom and sisters at their Christmas party was photoshopped, she is setting the record straight.

The buzzworthy photo showed the family members gathered in front of red Christmas trees, with Kim wearing a sparkling silver gown while standing in between Khloe Kardashian (who dressed in a red strapless dress) and Kourtney Kardashian (who sported a white cutout ensemble). Their mom Kris Jenner, also clad in red, appeared behind them. Kylie Jenner, wearing a nude and black lace dress, posed to the left of Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner stood in a red strapless sparkling gown next to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

However, some social media users wondered if the family members had actually gathered together for the photo or if they had photoshopped each other into the snap. "Why does the 1st pic look photoshopped?" one commenter asked. Another follower said it looked like "everyone was cropped together for this picture."

Now, Kim appears to be shutting down the speculation. On Dec. 28, she shared a behind the scenes video showing that the women did indeed pose together for the group shot.