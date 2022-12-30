Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shuts Down Photoshop Accusations Around Family Christmas Pic

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real.
After followers speculated whether the SKIMS founder's Dec. 26 Instagram photo with her mom and sisters at their Christmas party was photoshopped, she is setting the record straight.
The buzzworthy photo showed the family members gathered in front of red Christmas trees, with Kim wearing a sparkling silver gown while standing in between Khloe Kardashian (who dressed in a red strapless dress) and Kourtney Kardashian (who sported a white cutout ensemble). Their mom Kris Jenner, also clad in red, appeared behind them. Kylie Jenner, wearing a nude and black lace dress, posed to the left of Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner stood in a red strapless sparkling gown next to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.
However, some social media users wondered if the family members had actually gathered together for the photo or if they had photoshopped each other into the snap. "Why does the 1st pic look photoshopped?" one commenter asked. Another follower said it looked like "everyone was cropped together for this picture."
Now, Kim appears to be shutting down the speculation. On Dec. 28, she shared a behind the scenes video showing that the women did indeed pose together for the group shot.
This is not the first time Kim has been accused of photoshopping her pics—and specifically a holiday photo. In 2019, social media users criticized her for having her eldest daughter North West, 9—who she shares with ex-Kanye West—digitally pasted onto their Christmas card with their kids.
Kim had admitted to the photoshopping in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "North was having a day," she said, "[She] was crying because she wanted a specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, ‘Fine, you're not going to be in the card. That's the decision, you're not going to be in the card. I'm just going to take the family card without you.' She was fine with that. The next day, she woke up and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.'"
Kim continued, "Thank god the photographer was still in town. She's like, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.' So I said, ‘Perfect.' I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different.' I said, ‘Let's just pretend, shoot us. But cut me out and photoshop her in.' And it looks like a beautiful card."
Ellen DeGeneres asked, "She's photoshopped into that card?" to which Kim responded, "Absolutely."
See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's 2022 Christmas party below: