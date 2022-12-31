The 40 Most Popular, Top-Rated Products Among Amazon Influencers in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love to shop, you are definitely in the right place. We've been shopping for fashion, beauty, home, and wellness products all year long and we love getting Amazon product recommendations from the influencers we love and trust.

This year the Amazon Influencers created curated Amazon storefronts, shared their products on Amazon Live streams, and recommended their favorites on social media. And, in response, we all shopped— a lot. Let's take a look back at the most viral, top-selling products that Amazon influencers recommended to shoppers in 2022. These popular, top-rated Amazon products are bound to be your new favorites going into 2023.