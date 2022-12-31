The 40 Most Popular, Top-Rated Products Among Amazon Influencers in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love to shop, you are definitely in the right place. We've been shopping for fashion, beauty, home, and wellness products all year long and we love getting Amazon product recommendations from the influencers we love and trust.
This year the Amazon Influencers created curated Amazon storefronts, shared their products on Amazon Live streams, and recommended their favorites on social media. And, in response, we all shopped— a lot. Let's take a look back at the most viral, top-selling products that Amazon influencers recommended to shoppers in 2022. These popular, top-rated Amazon products are bound to be your new favorites going into 2023.
Top Beauty Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry completely, make sure you grab the dryer when your hair is nearly dry). This treatment has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
If you're looking for some hair-related compliments, this is the product you need. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly game-changing hair treatment. It is a complete necessity for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 88,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz.
This hair oil is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Style and dry your hair at the same time with this heated brush from Revlon, which has 263,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation.
These patches have 82,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Home Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 52,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping- Set of 2 Cooling, Luxury Gel Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers
These cooling pillows are just what you need for a refreshing, comfortable night's sleep. This two-piece set has 148,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These sets come in queen and king sizes.
Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber With 4 Replaceable Brush Heads and Adjustable Extension Handle, Power Cleaning Brush for Bathroom Floor Tile
Cleaning can be time-consuming and laborious. You need this device, which is powerful, efficient, and super easy to use— even for those who are elderly or have joint issues. This cordless cleaner has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kincmax Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf, No Drilling Traceless Adhesive Bathroom Storage Organizer
Maximize your shower storage space with these bathroom shelves that stick to the wall without drilling or tools. These come in a few colors and they have 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
This vacuum has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 32 Strips (16 Count Pack)
Revitalize your smile with these easy-to-use teeth whitening strips, which the brand claims will deliver results that are 11 times whiter. These strips have 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glycolic Acid Face Wash, Exfoliating Facial Cleanser For Acne Treatment
Your skin will feel smooth and clean when you wash your face with this cleanser. This formula is great for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. It has 10% glycolic and salicylic acid to reduce the appearance of acne and dark spots, without drying out your skin or stripping its essential oils.
This cleanser has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Soo this is my first time writing a review & felt the need to write one for this product because its changed my life, well my face & confidence & i would love for others who struggle with acne like i do to know about this magical product. I'm all about spread the love. So i have been struggling with hormonal acne on my chin for years. I have tried many different products. Ive been on medication that temporarily helped but didn't clear my acne. I went from pills to topical creams, I've tried chemical peels that were expensive & experimented with many different face wash... A small amount goes a long way. I will definitely continue to buy this product & I hope it never discontinues. Thank you for such a great product. I hope this helps those of you who are struggling like I once was. Give this a try you won't regret it."
Beetles DIY Fast Nail Extension Set
Give yourself a salon-level manicure at home with this kit. You get 500 nails in the shape of your choice, a 2-in-1 nail glue and base gel, and a UV LED lamp. These bundles have 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beetles Gel Polish 2 in 1 Nail Glue and Base Gel Kit- Set of 2
Breaking a nail is such an annoying pain. This product is a 2-in-1 nail glue and base gel for acrylic nails. This is a must-have product to have on hand. It has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Tech Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device
Simplify your streaming with this easy-to-use remote, which gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Sling, YouTube, and ESPN. It has 275,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blink Outdoor- Wireless, Weather-resistant HD Security Camera
This wireless camera has a 2-year battery life and it works during the day and the night. It also has a two-way audio function, motion detection, it's compatible with Alexa, and you can set it up in mere minutes. This camera has 104,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ring Video Doorbell- 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 108,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These Beats wireless headphones are essential whether you're working, hitting the gym, or hanging out. The battery has 40 hours of listening time. These high-performance headphones come in four colors and have 47,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I absolutely love them! I use them for the gym, and previous headphones would slide off my head depending on the workout I was doing. And these have been staying on! Plus they are super cute!"
Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with an Open-Ring Design for Ambient Sounds and Alexa Built-in
These earbuds are compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. These are ultra-small and they come with 5 different sizes of supporters to fit with different ear shapes. They have high-quality sound and they charge quickly, a 10-minute charge gives you up to 90 minutes of playback. The design is splash-proof and sweat-proof. Another cool aspect of these earbuds is that you can connect to two different devices at once.
Top Fashion Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon has this blazer in 10 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X. Wear this to the office or you can style it for a night out. You can rock this anywhere. It's just a total must-have, for sure. It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings, Buttery Soft Hawthorn
Finding a reliable pair of leggings can be tough. These are comfortable, stretchy, supportive, and they stay put even during you most intense workouts. These come in 26 colors and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "Worth every penny. I am very particular in how I like leggings to fit me. I appreciate a slightly compressive legging that feels buttery soft so as to provide tummy control without feeling restricted. I would rather put my money towards a brand of leggings like this that meet every single qualification I could have before I spend over $100 on LuLu's. They are buttery soft, slightly compressive, and stay exactly where they should. I will be purchasing a pair of these in every color."
OQQ Workout Outfits for Women
This ribbed two-piece set is comfortable and supportive whether you're working out or hanging out. There are 32 colors to choose from and these sets have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the set reviewed, "The set fits super well and is very flattering. I wore it during a 2 hour hike and was very comfortable. I will be buying more colors!!"
Anrabess Women Crewneck Batwing SLeeve Oversized Side SL
This oversized crewneck top is one of those pieces you'll want to wear every day and get in every color. There are 32 colors to choose from and this top has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Match Men's Wild Cargo Pants
Cargos are back in style again. These pants come in 46 colorways and they have 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
47 MLB Cap
This adjustable baseball hat comes in 20 colors with designs in honor of the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sojos Retro Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses
Fashionable sunglasses don't have to come at a triple-digit price point. This oversized metal pair looks great on everyone and there are many colors to choose from. These shades have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs (Best Sellers)
Crocs have such a devoted following because of their incredible comfort and versatility. Amazon has these in 23 colors and they have 344,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoop earrings will always be in style. There are four sizes to choose from and these are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver. This set has 32,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses
These are some of the most popular sunglasses on Amazon. They have 20,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 11 colors to choose from.
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper With Cozy Lining
Are you obsessed with these sandals? Or are you obsessed with these sandals? These are just as plush as slippers, but they have the supportive soles with traction that you can wear outside of the house. They come in seven colors and have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Fitness and Outdoor Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
Original Peloton Bike- Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22-Inch HD Touchscreen
Yes, the Peloton Bike is finally on Amazon! This is a compact, yet powerful machine that can even fit in a small space. You get access to thousands of classes beyond just cycling—including strength training, yoga, and meditation.
WalkingPad Folding Treadmill, Ultra Slim Foldable Treadmill
If you aren't able to get to the gym, you need this folding treadmill in your home. It is effective and incredibly easy to store since you can just fold it up and neatly put it away. You can even bring it to the office.
Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Band and Vertical Climber Exercise Machine for Home, More Than 300lbs Weight Capacity
Don't let the size of this machine fool you. You can really get a great workout in with this compact machine. You can twist on the stepper to tone your thigh and butt while achieving a cardiovascular workout. With the resistance bands, you can work the arms, chest, back, and shoulders.
GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair & Outdoor Camping Chair
You can use this camping chair outdoors for stationary seating and as a rocking chair. It's easy to transport since it collapses and folds. The chair comes in 19 colors and 10 styles. It has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Pet Products Recommended by Amazon Influencers in 2022
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor- Enzyme-Powered Pet Odor Eliminator for Home
This spray is an essential for pet owners. It removes tough stains and odors. It's safe to use around pets and kids since it doesn't leave residue behind and it has no hazardous propellants and it's chlorine-free. This spray has 70,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum Suction 99% Pet Hair, Professional Grooming Clippers with 5 Proven Grooming Tools for Dogs Cats and Other Animals
This all-in-one kit has everything you need to groom your pets and save money on professional appointments. This set has a grooming brush, deshedding brush, electric clipper, nozzle head, and cleaning brush. It has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car Seats or Bedding
Keep your clothes and furniture fur-free with this easy-to-use pet hair remover with 100,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This reusable roller doesn't have annoying sticky tape or adhesive paper.
Multipet Plush Dog Toy, Lambchop
This plush dog toy is cuddly and fun for playtime. It has 31,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
