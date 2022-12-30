See the First Photos of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon’s Baby Girl

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's newborn daughter had a rosy arrival.

The pair welcomed their second child—a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon—on Dec. 14, Alyssa announced Dec. 29 on Instagram. Now, the model is giving more behind-the-scenes looks into Halo's birth, as well as the first adorable images of her daughter.

In the snapshot, Halo is seen sleeping on a white blanket, while dressed in a comfy onesie accompanied with a flowery headband. There's a flower bunch wrapped in an ice cone next to her, as well as a sparkly tiara. To complete the charming picture, a plentiful bouquet of pink roses were placed above Halo's head.

Alyssa, who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a prior relationship, captioned the post, "HI BABY !! 12/14/22."

More images on her Instagram Story show a close-up of Halo among roses and a TikTok of the newborn sleeping while a photographer captured her in holiday-themed pictures.