See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls.

The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

For the outing, MGK rocked leopard-print pants paired with a cheetah shirt. Meanwhile, Casie sported a black ensemble accessorized with a red purse, while his mom donned a floral dress.

The family photo didn't go unnoticed by fans, who sent love in the comment section. One user wrote, "the photo of you with your mom and casie...our hearts have melted."

And that wasn't the only glimpse into his life that MGK shared. The Instagram carousel also featured a snap of him and his mom holding up drinks together in front of a Christmas tree, MGK rocking some holiday-themed aprons and him performing his own version of "Frosty the Snowman."