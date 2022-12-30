Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing.
In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
"Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," David wrote in a Dec. 29 media release. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle."
David noted that while they "continue to mourn his death," they will take determined steps to share "Tyler's story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue."
Ginger echoed his remarks, stating, "Losing Tyler due to fentanyl poisoning has been incredibly difficult."
"I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us," she shared. "Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy.
She continued, "While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt as he did. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story might save others."
Tyler's passing has also been heavily felt within the acting community, with Just Add Magic: Mystery City director Joe Nussbaum honoring Tyler's memory by creating the "Do More 4 Tyler" initiative, which aims to implement a seminar for child actors, per the press release.
"One of the greatest joys of making kids TV is the opportunity to work with talented, enthusiastic, dedicated young actors like Tyler," Joe wrote. "Tyler was so focused on his acting career that he would often write 'Do More' on his hand to remind him to work to achieve his goals. Now, it's our turn to 'Do More.'"