Superbad’s Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman

We're McLovin this news.
Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, 33, announced on Instagram that he popped the question to girlfriend Britt Bowman on Christmas Eve after five years together.
He captioned the Dec. 29 post, "Life's over!!!" alongside a carousel of photos with the live-music photographer, who happily showed off her new engagement ring.
One of the pics in the post hilariously showed that Christopher got down on one knee not once but twice. However, both times weren't for his new fiancée. Instead, the actor tapped in his friend Matthew Koma for a practice proposal.
Matthew, who is married to Hilary Duff, wrote in the comment section, "I can't wait to spend the rest of your life together."
In the comments, Christopher's friends chimed in to send their love to the newly engaged couple.
Mandy Moore commented, "Congrats!!!!!" while Alison Brie wrote, "Awwww congrats!!!"
Britt also shared the news on her own page, posting the same pics from the moment along with the caption, "@mintzplasse did a thing 12.24.22."
The two, who have been dating since 2017, haven't been shy about sharing the love for one another on social media.
For her birthday back in August, Christopher paid a special birthday tribute to Britt on his Instagram, writing, "HBD2MGFIAHQ (Happy birthday to my girlfriend I am her queen)."
Britt replied at the time, "You are my queen!!!!"
Though he's had roles in Kick-Ass, How to Train Your Dragon, Pitch Perfect and more, Christopher is best known for playing McLovin in Superbad.