Inside Dylan Mulvaney’s Luxurious 26th Birthday Celebration While Recovering From Surgery

A stylish birthday celebration is just what the doctor ordered post-operation.
After recently undergoing facial feminization surgery, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney rang in turning 26 with a day that featured plenty of glamorous details. As seen in glimpses shared to actress Lily Drew's Dec. 29 Instagram Story, the festivities begin on an exciting note with Dylan picking Lily up in a white limo.
Lily paired footage of herself walking up to the sweet ride with the words, "@dylanmulvaney's birthday has begun," which Dylan re-shared.
As for what went down inside the limousine, Lily posted a pic of a bottle of champagne resting in ice. The day's itinerary also featured drinks served on a platter and some shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
Lily was sure to share a look at the birthday girl sporting a pink coat while holding multiple shopping bags from Burberry. The content creator accessorized the hot pink jacket with white boots, a sweater dress and a headband.
But those Burberry items were not the only purchases made in honor of Dylan's day. Lily continued to keep fans in the loop by posting a picture of a grocery cart stacked full with items, including pink balloons, more champagne bottles and potato chips.
Dylan's celebration comes close to two weeks after she went under the knife for her facial operation. Throughout the medical process, the trans activist has documented and shared many moments, including getting out of bed with excitement on surgery day.
Post-operation, Dylan provided fans with an update on how she was doing by sharing a video message from her hospital bed.
"I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan said in a Dec. 22 TikTok. "Thank you for supporting me and I love you so much. Thank you."
The 26-year-old also shared a selfie of her face wrapped in bandages, along with a letter written in dedication to her new appearance.
"Hello lover!" Dylan began the message shared to Instagram Dec. 22. "I can't wait to meet you. Take alllll the time you need. To start seeing the outside match the inside… well that's magic, isn't it?"