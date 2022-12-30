Baywatch’s Alexandra Daddario Goes Skinny Dipping on Vacation

Watch : Alexandra Daddario GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

Alexandra Daddario is in vacation mode.

The Baywatch actress shared photos from her tropical trip on Dec. 29, posing in her birthday suit with her back to the camera while in an infinity pool surrounded by trees and mountains. In one snap, there's a thumb covering her behind while she stands in the pool.

Alexandra captioned the post quoting the 1991 comedy What About Bob, "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob."

And it's safe to say the 36-year-old deserves a vacation after starring in a series of hits, such as the Emmy-nominated series White Lotus and Mayfair Witches, which premieres on AMC Jan. 8.

However, Alexandra, who married producer Andrew Form in June, recently got candid that she wasn't always as successful in her career as she is today—and was actually fired after just a year on the soap opera All My Children in 2004.

"I wasn't a very good actress," she told Women's Health in September. "I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally—it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better."