T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce

Watch : T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.

Earlier that same day, T.J. and Amy were photographed in the Atlanta airport together, where at one point, he had his arm around her while wheeling their luggage.

Their Southern outings come amid news that T.J. has filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 13 years Marilee Fiebig. The duo, who wed in 2010, share nine-year-old daughter Sabine together.

Last month, photos of T.J. and Amy—who married Andrew Shue in 2010—on intimate outings together, including on trip to upstate New York and at a bar having drinks, were published by the Daily Mail.

Neither Amy or T.J. have confirmed the romance rumors. But a source close to the situation told E! News Dec. 14, they are "very much together."