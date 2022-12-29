See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Stronger Than Ever In Holiday Photo

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Charli D'Amelio opted for a black Christmas this holiday season.

Need proof? Look no further than the snaps the TikToker shared of her time at the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party, which featured boyfriend Landon Barker.

In her Dec. 28 Instagram post, Charli is seen wearing a velvet black dress with a midriff cut-out and thigh slit. She paired the outfit with heels adorned with diamonds at the ankles and a black manicure. Meanwhile, Landon—whose father is Travis Barker—matched his girlfriend's onyx vibe, donning his signature jet-black tuxedo and nails. He completed the look with silver jewelry.

Charli captioned the snapshot, "merry christmas."

The festivities topped off a victorious year for Charli, especially as she and partner Mark Ballas were crowned the winners of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars in November. Landon was by her side to celebrate her win, commemorating the moment with a selfie on Instagram. As he captioned the picture, "So proud of you!!! You're a star."