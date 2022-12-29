Cheryl Burke Says She’s Ready to Move Forward After Year That Tried to “Break” Her

Watch : Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next

Cheryl Burke is looking forward to the future.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro reflected on her emotional year in a new TikTok, expressing her excitement as she waltzes into 2023.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote in the Dec. 28 video. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."

She continued, "Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

Indeed, the year has been full of major life changes for the dancer. Earlier this year she split from husband Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage, finalizing the divorce in September.