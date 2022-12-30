Tarte Cosmetics Sale: 70% Off Concealer, Mascara, Eyeshadow, Blush, Bronzer, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a refreshed beauty routine in 2023, it is a great time to shop for makeup and skincare products. For a limited time, you can save 70% on Tarte Cosmetics products. And, yes that includes some deals on the truly iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
These are some unbelievable markdowns. You can get a concealer and brightening glow wand for just $9. Revamp your eyeshadow collection with $252 worth of palettes for $33. Get $128 worth of makeup brushes for only $23. There's an amazing deal on a cheek palette and eyeshadow palette duo for $29 (valued at $157). Score $72 worth of mascara for only $19— that's three full-size mascaras for less than the price of two. Or you can get a $75 eyeshadow and eyeliner set at a $21 price point.
If you want to shop at those prices, here's what you need to know. Unfortunately, everything from Tarte Cosmetics isn't on sale, but you can click here to see the markdowns. Those are NOT the final prices. Add the items you want to your cart along with the promo code EXTRA20 to get an additional 20% discount.
Tarte 70% Off Deals
Tarte Shape Tape Star Squad Conceal & Brighten Duo
The Tarte Shape Tape concealer has a devoted following for its innovative, easy to blend, long-lasting formula. In fact, this concealer is so popular that one is sold every 12 seconds. This concealer delivers full coverage with a natural-looking matte finish that doesn't cake, crease, or settle. It has 16-hour wear time. Finish off your look with the Shape Tape Glow Wand, which is a sheer liquid brightener. You can layer it in with your concealer to brighten the under eye area or you can use it as a highlighter on the high points of your face.
A shopper said, "These concealers absolutely amazing!! For someone that has dark circles it definitely covers it."
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. It has two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte All Jazzed up Brush Set
This brush set has a $128 value and it includes all of your essentials. You get:
- Large powder brush dust powder and set makeup
- Angled cheek brush
- Domed complexion brush for blending
- Fluffy shadow brush to blend eyeshadow
- Flat shader brush to apply shadow with precision
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Tarte Sweet Tarte Eye Candy Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette is incredibly versatile. You can create neutral, everyday looks or go bold for a special occasion. You get an XL size eyeshadow palette with 8 matte and 12 shimmer shades plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.
Tarte Merry Mascara Must-Haves
This bundle has thee full-sized mascaras for less than the price of two. You can use them separately or layer them to create a truly customized look.
- The Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara has a natural, super nourishing formula that is sweatproof, flake-free, and smudge-proof in addition to delivering a 46% increase in lash curl. Its wand lifts and fans the lashes.
- The Big Ego Vegan Mascara instantly lifts, lengthens, and volumizes delivering results that last up to 16 hours, according to the brand. This clump-free formula is easy to layer.
- The Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara instantly lifts and curls your lashes without flaking for up to 16 hours. This formula conditions and nourishes the lashes and it doesn't clump up, according to the brand.
Tarte 30-Second Eyes Shadow & Liner Trio
This set is six products in one. Each of these sticks is a double-ended product with an eyeshadow on one end an eyeliner on the other. These are easy-to-blend formulas, which are also perfect to use if you're on the go since they're mess-free. These waterproof formulas don't crease, transfer, or smudge and they're incredibly long-lasting because of the Amazonian Clay in the formula.
Tarte Lengthen, Lift & Define Best Sellers Eye Set
This bundle has 3 full-size eye essentials: Tartelette Tubing Mascara, Maneater Mascara, and Double Take Eyeliner.
- Tartelette Tubing Mascara- A 24-hour, flake-free, smudge-proof, sweat-proof formula that lengthens lashes along with adding volume and curl. Its formula has castor oil and lifting plant waxes which help lashes "reach full growth potential," according to the brand.
- Maneater Mascara- Get massive volume, length, and curl with this mascara that conditions lashes to prevent flaking, clumping, and smudging. This special brush has 500+ bristles to separate and coat lashes with precision.
- Double Take Eyeliner- This is a two-in-one product with liquid eyeliner on one end gel eyeliner on the other.
A shopper reviewed, "This was my first Tarte purchase and I'm obsessed. The mascaras give beautiful lift and length and love the versatility of the eyeliner. Will definitely purchase again!"
Tarte Shimmering Lights Cheek Palette & Brush
Get that lit-from-within glow with this palette that has a champagne pearl highlighter, a matte blush, and a glowing bronzer. It even comes with a double-ended makeup brush to make application smooth and easy.
A shopper said, "As someone new to contour this kit is amazing. Light color but easily buildable. Brush is soft and blends great. I love it!"
Tarte Maneater Vanity Palette
This set has your eye makeup essentials. These eyeshadow palettes are great for everyday looks and glam occasions with 4 versatile mattes and 2 shimmers in neutral and bronze shades. The Maneater Mascara gives massive volume, length, and an extreme curl with just one coat, but if you want more, it doesn't flake or clump when you layer it on.
A shopper reviewed, "Beautiful packaging, product is beautiful. Awesome neutral earth tones!"
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette
Step up your eye makeup fame with this small, but mighty set that includes eyeshadows and mascara. There are four matte and two shimmer shades in pinks and browns. The eyeshadows are super pigmented with staying power for up to 12 hours. The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara curls and lifts lashes in an instant.
