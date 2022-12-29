Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend.

English designer Vivienne Westwood, who is credited with making modern punk and new-wave fashion mainstream, has died at the age of 81.

According to an Instagram statement, shared on her brand account on Dec. 29, the style icon passed away in Clapham, South London with her loved ones by her side. At this time, her cause of death hasn't been disclosed.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved," a message read on her Instagram page, "up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better."

The caption continued, "Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future."

Vivienne first skyrocketed to fame in the early 1970s after she opened up a clothing boutique called SEX. She co-created clothes with Malcolm McLaren, who managed the Sex Pistols at the time. The band frequently wore their designs, making Vivienne and Malcolm rise in popularity.