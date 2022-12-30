Shop the Most Viral TikTok Beauty Products That Dominated Our FYPs in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The TikTok beauty community came through with some amazing product recommendations this year, from makeup to skincare to hair styling tools and more— and, well, you can consider us influenced.
The app saw a multitude of beauty trends, some we eagerly added to our carts and others we hesitantly raised our eyebrows at. No matter what the response was to certain trends, what we do know is that the products often sold out like rapid fire. Whether it was the Dior Lip Glow Oil in all its luxe shiny shades, the Rare Beauty liquid blush or the Dyson Airwrap™ featured in countless video tutorials, TikTok had everyone looking to try out these beauty products for themselves.
Read below to check out some of the TikTok-viral products that dominated the app in 2022. If you don't have them in your makeup bag yet, prepare to add some new beauty products to your lineup and see what the hype is all about.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
If you're a beauty buff and avid TikTok scroller, you can't scroll for more than a few minutes before seeing a GRWM video featuring Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. The shades are all so pigmented and pretty, and a little really goes a long way with this product. Selena really popped off with this blush!
Lipstick by Revlon, Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, High Shine Lipcolor with Moisturizing Creamy Formula, Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe and Rose Quartz, 002 Beaming Strawberry, 0.15 Oz
The Revlon Glass Shine Lipstick is especially winning over beauty beginners and pros alike for its insanely shiny finish, hydrating feeling and the variety of super pigmented shades, from nudes and browns to plums and berries. The formula truly goes on like butter, and with just a few swipes, you have a stunning lip that looks like you spent hours trying to perfect. And, the super affordable price points on Amazon, Walmart and more are also a plus.
Hollywood Contour Wand
The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand has been a TikTok-favorite makeup product for a while now. The creamy contour formula is available in the medium to deep shade on Charlotte Tilbury's website, while the light to medium shade is available at Nordstrom.
ShineOn Lip Jelly
Tower 28 cracked the code for a lip balm and gloss crossover with their lip jelly. It's super shiny and smooth, but doesn't replicate the sticky, dehydrating feeling that typical lip glosses often have. The variety of shades are so pretty and sheer but buildable, and the formula is unlike anything we've tried before!
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.
Everyone from TikTok to celebs to our own shopping editors can't get enough of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's super hydrating and works wonders at making your unbelievably smooth and soft. There are several flavors to choose from including Berry, Gummy Bear and Vanilla. They typically go for $24, but they're on sale now for $22. Stock up while you still can!
Dior Lip Glow Oil
If you're like us, you probably caved after watching the countless TikTok videos featuring this Dior Lip Glow Oil. The gloss was out of stock for so long, but it's currently available in the viral Mahogany shade at Sephora.
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
If you want a salon style blowout but can't always make it to the salon, snag this Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush for just $35. Some pro tips we've learned while scrolling through our FYP— always use a heat protectant and some rollers for extra volume.
Glowy Super Gel
The Saie Glowy Super Gel is a lightweight, shimmering luminizer that you can mix with your tinted sunscreens, moisturizers, foundations and more for a dewy finish to your makeup look.
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long
The Dyson Airwrap™ took social media by storm in 2022. While it comes at a steep price, the complete multi-styler will help you achieve any hairstyle you want, whether that's voluminous curls or sleek straight hair. It comes with a smoothing dryer, two Airwrap™ barrels and three different kinds of brushes for smoothing and volumizing, packed into a sleek storage case.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops has gone completely viral for its lightweight, natural-looking formula. Many beauty influencers have been seen using the product as a primer or base to give their finished makeup look an extra glowing finish.
Self Grip Hair Roller Set
Voluminous hairstyles definitely took over our TikTok FYP this year, and rollers were a big part of the action. One Amazon review shares, "Absolutely love these velcro hair rollers... they give me the viral 90's blowout hairstyle I've been seeing all over TikTok. They come in 3 different sizes which is helpful when wanting different sections to have different amounts of volume."
Shark FlexStyle™ Air Drying & Styling System, Powerful Hair Blow Dryer and Multi-Styler, Auto-Wrap Curlers, 2 Brushes, Concentrator
The Shark FlexStyle™ is another hair styling tool that took over the TikTok beauty community. It comes with an attachable blow dryer, two and Multi-Styler, Auto-Wrap Curlers, two different brushes and a concentrator. The multi-styler has four heat and three airflow settings that can be increased or decreased, along with a cool shot button that helps lock your curls in place.
Face Roller by Revlon, Oily Skin Control for Face Makeup
This face roller by Revlon controls oily skin and is reusable and washable, which is just a few reasons why it was so popular with the TikTok beauty community. It has over 50,000 five-star ratings and is currently on sale for $13. One reviewer writes, "This rolling device is like pure magic."
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for Keratosis Pilaris with 10% AHA 2 oz.
This First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub works wonders, which is why it took over social media this year. One Amazon review raves, "I am super impressed, used this product twice although advised to only use once or twice a week. I used it twice, and it has already resulted in significant change! I have severe Keratosis Pilaris on my arms and nothing worked! But for some odd reason this scrub doesn't irritate it, just improves texture and appearance!!! I really hope if I keep using this I can get my arms out! So impressed will stock up."
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
The Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge perfume has TikTok's stamp of approval, and one Nordstrom review describes the scent as "an ethereal vanilla with hints of citrus in the opening and florals that have just bloomed but it's a cool spring day so they aren't always apparent." Snag the luxe scent and smell it for yourself.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Under Eye Brightener
This under eye brightener by Rare Beauty recently garnered a lot of attention on TikTok for its radiant finish and lightweight formula. It's a quick and easy way to add a bright touch to your makeup look.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
The Clinique Almost Lipstick had its moment on TikTok, particularly in the Black Honey shade. It's such a flattering pigment that feels like a nourishing lip balm, and you can layer it depending on the look you're going for.
