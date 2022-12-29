Why There Won't Be a Paintball Scene in the Community Movie

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen

Six seasons and a movie—but no paintball scene.

After years of anticipation, the Community movie is finally happening. However, things are going to look a little bit different when we return to Greendale Community College.

Over the course of the show's run, its paintball-themed episodes became fan favorites and were often the highlights of their respective seasons. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up about additional warfare in the movie.

"It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing," Community creator Dan Harmon said on the Dec. 23 episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. "For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?'"

Harmon explained that the idea of "running around with guns in a school" isn't something he is keen on continuing, noting that it "was never a good idea on TV, even back then."