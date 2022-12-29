You Need to See Chicago West’s Cute Transformation Into Sister North West

Meet North West's mini-me.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter recently gave her sister, Chicago, a style overhaul, hopping on a TikTok trend that had the 4-year-old dressing like her older sister.
In the Dec. 28 video, set to "I Wish" by Skee Lo, Chicago appears in a doorway wearing a Batman costume and a tutu before exiting the room. It then cuts to her reentering the room dressed in North's clothes.
So what attire did the 9-year-old choose for the look? In true North fashion, Chicago donned a graphic t-shirt, black shorts, slides, and a slim pair of sunglasses, which she accessorized with a black purse and a chain necklace.
North captioned the video, "Turning my sister to me."
And North definitely knows how to make a statement with her clothes—like when she took over Paris Fashion Week in July with her mom—and that's not her only talent.
In addition to being connoisseur of special effects makeup, Kim recently revealed that North has a particular skill from her dad.
"The other day, we're just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics," Kim said during the Dec. 26 episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast. "And she just sits in the car...She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day she'll hear it and it'll be so cute."