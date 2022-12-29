Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Rumors She's Returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Return

After causing speculation that she's returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to clarify rumors of her season 13 casting.

Looks like this dazzling Bravo rumor just turned dull.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is clarifying speculation about her possible return to the reality series. Rumors began to circle after she posted a video on Twitter Dec. 26 of her hand opening up to reveal a diamond. As she captioned the clip, "I love this Christmas present."

But as Brandi implied in a Dec. 27 tweet, she won't be picking up her Beverly Hills diamond anytime soon.

"Everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills!" the 50-year-old, who exited the show in 2015, wrote. "I honestly know nothing!!! But thanks for the love."

Rather, while fans wait for Bravo to announce the lineup for season 13, she's focused on her family, including sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. "Right now," she added, "I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him."

Two days later, she returned with even more to say. "No one's allowed to say if they're going back to Housewives or not," she tweeted, "What I can say is that I'm blessed to be working and so excited for the premiere of Traitors on January 12 on @peacock."

Hosted by Alan Cumming, Peacock's The Traitors will see Brandi and other reality stars—like Below Deck's Kate Chastain and Summer House's Kyle Cooke—compete against each other for a cash prize. However, there are three, you guess it, traitors who will secretly attempt to sabotage the competition.

Brandi first joined RHOBH as a friend-of in season two, and later starred as a full-time Housewife for seasons three through five before leaving the series with OG star Kim Richards ahead of season six.

"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season," she wrote in a 2015 Instagram post. "The past 4 years have been amazing, a complete roller coaster of a ride. I will always be thankful to Bravo and for the opportunities that have come along with doing this pop culture phenomenon of a show."

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

