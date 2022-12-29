Eva Mendes Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation Photo

Watch : Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation

Eva Mendes is turning up the heat this winter with her fiery makeover.

Ahead of kicking off 2023, the Hitch actress decided to start the new year, new me trend by swapping out her signature brunette hairstyle for a vibrant red color.

Eva, who has rarely changed her famous brown locks, shared a close-up of her transformation in a Dec. 27 Instagram.

Looking away from the camera, the star's hair looked effortlessly undone with its textured layers and was swooped over in a deep side part. And Eva made sure her 'do was the mane attraction as she wore little-to-no makeup.

"Mira esto!" the mom of two with Ryan Gosling captioned her photo. "I went red."

Eva credited hairstylist Richi Grisillo for her dramatic makeover, which appeared to have happened sometime during the holidays. On Christmas Eve, she posted a short Instagram video of herself running her fingers through her freshly colored tresses, pairing the look with a simple white T-shirt, layers of chunky necklaces, a dab of pink lipstick and smudged eyeliner.