14 Amazing Beauty Products We Would Spend Our Ulta Gift Card On

If you received an Ulta gift card this season and are on the hunt for the perfect products to spend it on, you've come to the right place! We've rounded up our 14 top picks from Ulta from brands like Olaplex, Anastasia Beverly Hills, The Ordinary, Smashbox and so many more incredible brands.
Whether you want to spend your gift card on makeup, skincare, hair products or styling tools, this guide has got you covered with all the top-rated products from Ulta that are actually worth the buy. From heat protectants and acne drying lotions to hair straighteners for curly hair and incredible setting powders, our roundup has some great beauty product recommendations from Ulta.
Read on to shop all the products we would spend our Ulta gift card on!
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
The Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil is a reparative styling oil that adds an amazing amount of shine and strength to all hair types, while acting as a heat protectant and minimizing frizz. The vegan and cruelty-free product has over 1,600 positive reviews on Ulta, one of them raving, "Love this oil, I use it at night before I go to bed, or to set my style if I use heat. It's very lightweight and smooths my hair nicely!"
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ionic Straightening Iron
This BaBylissPRO straightening iron heats up super quickly, smooths frizz and works wonders on curly hair. One Ulta review says, "I have had this straightening iron since Christmas 2013. It's still going strong! I would repurchase if it gave out and wouldn't even be mad about it. I have (thin) but defined 3A/3C curls. I don't straighten often but when I do this iron has never let me down. It adds shine and life to my otherwise dull hair. No frizz detected unlike the plethora of irons I've tried before finding this beauty." Don't forget to use a heat protectant before using heat on your hair!
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
Use your Ulta gift card to stock up on some amazing skincare products, like The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid serum that replenishes, nourishes and maintains healthy looking and feeling skin. All you have to do is apply a few drops in the morning and at night before applying creams. Be prepared for glowing results!
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
If you're in the market for a new tinted moisturizer that's buildable and has SPF, look no further than this Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer. It's been my go-to for years now, because of how smoothly the lightweight formula blends into my skin. It truly will make you glow!
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant is gentle enough to be used daily, but that doesn't mean it isn't a powerhouse of an exfoliator. It's a great powder exfoliant that scrubs away dirt, dry skin and unclogs pores. One review shares, "It works really well with my semi-sensitive skin, and clears out clogs that result from daily makeup use. I try to use it every 2 days, and this lasts around 8 months, if you use tsp. amount each time. You are supposed to melt the little granules in your wet palms before you start massaging your face."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss
The Tarte Lip Plumping Gloss is the lip product you've been missing from your gloss collection. It comes in eight different shades, all of which give you a juicy pout minus that tingling sensation. It's an all-in-one plumping balm, gloss, color and treatment, so you really can't go wrong with it!
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
A little goes a long way with this Stunna Lip Paint by FENTY BEAUTY. It comes in so many beautiful shades, all of which glide on seamlessly and are super pigmented. One review shares, "First I purchased Unveil. I love the lip brush applicator! The lip paint glided on and was long lasting. Matte lipsticks I've had in the past, tend to crack on the lips. This one didn't do that. 10/10! Went back the next day and purchased Underdawg."
Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter
This Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter changed my makeup game for the better. It seriously goes on like butter, and the shine is immaculate! Don't just take my word for it, though. One Ulta review raves, "This is so so pretty. The smell reminds me of being on vacation and they are DEFINITELY buttery. It's so smooth and goes on so easy. I generally use this on my eye lids for a quick beautiful shimmer."
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Is this the best full coverage concealer in the game? Over 37,000 Ulta reviewers just might agree. The Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is a total gamechanger when it comes to a concealer that won't crease and is long-lasting. One review shares, "I am almost 30, and have started to get some wrinkling and fine lines around my eyes. I have been on a hunt for the best concealer for under my eyes, something to cover and brighten my dark circles but also won't settle in my fine lines. THIS PRODUCT IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR!"
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Zap away any unwanted pimples with the tried and true drying lotion from Mario Badescu. The fast-acting formula helps clarify breakouts by drawing out impurities from the surface of the blemish. One Ulta review says, "Love it! Drying breakouts very well. Must have on the skincare shelf for oily and problematic skin."
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ultra-Blur
The ultra-blur setting powder by Laura Mercier is top-notch. It's a translucent loose powder that works especially well on dry skin because of its combination of hyaluronic acid, amino acid & silica powders. It'll give you the airbrushed skin of your dreams! One review shares, "This powder is the best I've ever tried. I've tried most powders on the market high end or drugstore and this one made my mouth drop with out it looked on the skin. It didn't get darker on the under eyes, it didn't look dry in between the brows and it didn't make me look lighter like most "translucent" powders do."
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Looking for a long-lasting setting spray that will keep your glam in place all day and night? Snag this Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray for smudge-proof makeup that lasts for up to 16 hours. Your makeup will look flawless!
e.l.f. Cosmetics 19 Piece Brush Collection
Stock up on some new makeup brushes with your Ulta gift card and snag this e.l.f. Cosmetics 19 piece brush collection. It's perfect for liquid, powder and cream products, and it also comes with a protective roll travel case.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie
Snatch your eyebrows with this top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil. Whether you're a beginner or pro at filling in your eyebrows, this eyebrow pencil glides smoothly and is so easy to use. One Ulta review shares, "An Ulta staff member recommended this product to me and she was right! This provides a perfect, natural color and fill in to my diminishing senior eyebrows. I have tried multiple products, but this is the one that works. Worth the money."
