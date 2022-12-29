Nick Cannon's Family Album: Your Guide to His 12 Kids and Their Moms

Nick Cannon is now a father of 12 after Alyssa Scott gave birth to their second child together. The pair welcomed daughter Halo a year after infant son Zen died of brain cancer.

By Corinne Heller Dec 29, 2022 6:58 PMTags
BabiesNick Cannon
Nick Cannon has a dozen reasons to be thankful as he caps off a fruitful year.

Alyssa Scott shared on Instagram Dec. 29 that she gave birth to a daughter, officially making the Wild N' Out star a father of 12. Their baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, was born Dec. 14, nine days after the one-year anniversary of son Zen Cannon's death. (He passed away from brain cancer at age 5 months in December 2021.)

In her Instagram birth announcement for baby Halo, Alyssa paid tribute to Zen. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

In her post, Alyssa—who is also a mom to daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship—shared a video showing footage of Nick helping to deliver their baby girl, whose sex was unknown to them before she was born.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," the model wrote. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Halo is the fifth child Nick has welcomed this year. See his family album below:

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram
Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa Scott gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild N' Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

