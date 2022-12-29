Andy Cohen Doubles Down on Plans to Drink on CNN New Year's Eve Broadcast

No can tell Andy Cohen to stop partying.
Despite CNN announcing that its New Year's Eve special will include less alcohol than in years past, Cohen has promised fans they should still expect a tipsy night of fun from him and Anderson Cooper.
"CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking," the Watch What Happens Live host told Rolling Stone. "Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly."
"My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year's Eve," Cohen continued. "And that is what I will continue to do."
Indeed, he's a man on a mission. "If the correspondents are not drinking this year," he added, "I will be partying even harder on their behalf."
Last month, following years of boozy antics—like Don Lemon taking shots on air or Cohen calling New Year's Eve competitor Ryan Seacrest and his guests a "group of losers"—the network announced it will significantly pare down on the drinks this year.
A decision Cohen didn't take lightly. As he shot back on the Nov. 16 episode of WWHL, "Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve!"
For his part, however, Seacrest—who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC—is saying cheers to the move.
"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."