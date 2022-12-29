Andy Cohen Doubles Down on Plans to Drink on CNN New Year's Eve Broadcast

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss

No can tell Andy Cohen to stop partying.

Despite CNN announcing that its New Year's Eve special will include less alcohol than in years past, Cohen has promised fans they should still expect a tipsy night of fun from him and Anderson Cooper.

"CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking," the Watch What Happens Live host told Rolling Stone. "Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly."

"My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year's Eve," Cohen continued. "And that is what I will continue to do."

Indeed, he's a man on a mission. "If the correspondents are not drinking this year," he added, "I will be partying even harder on their behalf."

Last month, following years of boozy antics—like Don Lemon taking shots on air or Cohen calling New Year's Eve competitor Ryan Seacrest and his guests a "group of losers"—the network announced it will significantly pare down on the drinks this year.