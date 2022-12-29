Andy Cohen Clarifies His Drinking Plans For CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Less Boozy NYE After Andy Cohen Diss

UPDATE: Despite previously stating he and Anderson Cooper would continue their on-air boozy festvities on CNN's New Year's Eve special this year, Andy Cohen confirmed on Dec. 29 that neither he nor his co-host will be enjoying drinks on-air this weekend.

"We aren't drinking," he told Page Six, "but we're going to have a BLAST."

This new comes the a day after Cohen doubled down on his plans to drink on the broadcast in an interview with Rolling Stone published Dec. 28, stating, "Anderson and I will be the people Partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.

No one can tell Andy Cohen to stop partying.

Despite CNN announcing that its New Year's Eve special will include less alcohol than in years past, Cohen has promised fans they should still expect a tipsy night of fun from him and Anderson Cooper.

"CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking," the Watch What Happens Live host told Rolling Stone. "Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly."